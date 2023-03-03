The most famous sermon in history is Jesus’ “Sermon on the Mount.” Matthew writes the most compelling ideas and proverb-like sayings of any of Jesus’ messages.

We see the Kingdom’s attitude toward circumstances, our personal value, religious attitudes, broken reputation, insufficient possessions, relationships and our total trust in the unseen Kingdom.

