We are in a new year, and with a new year comes new possibilities. Metaphorically, it’s a fresh start, a new start in life, and a new year to do things differently — a time to learn from past failures and turn them into present victories.
John the Baptist’s father, Zechariah, was given a fresh start and a new beginning. For nine months, he could not speak because he had questioned God’s ability. Once God showed Zechariah that He was Almighty, God returned Zechariah’s speech. The first thing Zechariah prophesied was that his son would be the forerunner of Christ.
As Luke 1:78-79 reminds us, because of God’s tender mercy, the morning light from heaven is about to break upon us, giving light to those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death and guiding us to the path of peace.
Jesus’ birth is surrounded by symbols of the light He brought into the world. The light of a star, the light of the angels and heavenly hosts announcing His birth to shepherds and wise men. Through the light of revelation, people like Simeon and Anna could recognize Christ from all the other newborns presented to God.
As we begin a new year, we must understand that Jesus has brought light into our lives. He does not desire that we stay in the darkness of sin, the world system, or even destructive, unhealthy traditions and habits. Jesus wants us not only to live in His marvelous light but also to reflect His marvelous light into the lives of others.
Jesus wants us to seek out His truth. Jesus wants us to separate fact from fiction and enjoy the light of our relationship with the Father. Jesus did not stay a baby in the manger. Jesus grew to be a man — a full-grown Messiah, our King of kings and Lord of lords — and because of this, Jesus, the Christ, can guide believers to peace. Not external peace but internal peace, joy and happiness.
God is not a human; He is Spirit. Jesus is not a political Messiah; He is a spiritual Messiah; thus, what He gives, He gives in the spiritual realm. While Jesus’ death on the cross was physical, the result was spiritual; He gave His life for our sins. He has made a way to remove and replace the spiritual darkness with spiritual light and life.
Zechariah went forward with praise on his lips. He enjoyed rearing a son in his old age. Zechariah learned from his past mistake and turned it into a present victory. Zechariah fathered the forerunner of Christ and foretold that Jesus would give light and peace to all who sit in the darkness of the shadow of death and guide all who seek peace.
May we start this new year right, celebrating and remembering the light Jesus has brought into the life of believers. May we be like John, proclaiming that Jesus has made the way so we can walk in newness. May we understand that we can question positively without questioning God’s ability.
Like Zechariah, may this be the year we learn from past failures and turn them into present victories. This year may we reflect the brightness of Christ’s marvelous light.