“I do not ask on behalf of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me through their word; that they may all be one; even as You, Father, are in Me and I in You, that they also may be in Us, so that the world may believe that You sent Me. The glory which You have given Me I have given to them, that they may be one, just as We are one; I in them and You in Me, that they may be perfected in unity, so that the world may know that You sent Me, and loved them, even as You have loved Me.” — John 17:20-23

The 17th chapter of the Gospel of John is the greatest prayer ever prayed. In verses 20-23, our Lord is concerned that His people experience a spiritual unity that is like the oneness of the Father and the Son.