A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of the Annie E. Jones National Votes for Women Trail marker will be held on South Road Street at the Speed Street intersection Saturday, Oct. 22. Jones was a 1901 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School who went to become a teacher and school principal in Elizabeth City. She also became a local leader in the women’s suffrage movement from about 1917 to 1920.
Elizabeth City State University student Hameed Nelson poses for a photo at the site of the covered Annie E. Jones National Votes for Women Trail marker near the corner of South Road and Speed streets during the October First Friday ArtWalk.
Elizabeth City is getting two new markers sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
On Thursday, the city of Elizabeth City and the Elizabeth City State University community gathered on Main Street to honor Elizabeth City State Teachers College students who organized and participated in a sit-in on Feb. 11, 1960 to desegregate the W.T. Grant store lunch counter on Main Street.
Among the distinguished speakers and guests was James Swimpson, the sole surviving member of this courageous first group of demonstrators. This first sit-in was followed by several others and eventually led to the desegregation of the lunch counter.
ECSU history professor Dr. Glen Bowman and Dr. Latif Tarik applied for the marker, which is now on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail. Along with the Pomeroy Foundation, this marker is sponsored by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission.
The celebration, which took place during ECSU’s Homecoming week, brought together alumni, current students, staff and community members.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, our community will gather again to celebrate the unveiling of a marker honoring Annie E. Jones, a 1901 Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School graduate, teacher, and school principal in Elizabeth City.
Jones is being honored for her local leadership in the women’s suffrage movement from about 1917 to 1920 and for organizing voter education classes for Black women in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County after the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
This marker, which I applied for, is one of 250 on the National Votes for Women Trail and one of only three markers on the trail in North Carolina. Along with the Pomeroy Foundation, the marker is sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
The ceremony unveiling the marker will take place at the fellowship hall of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Jones was a member of Corner Stone and also a member of the Matrons Social and Literary Club.
The Matrons club was part of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, which advocated for women’s suffrage as part of their national platform. Jones and the Matrons welcomed NACWC president Mary Talbert to Elizabeth City in 1917 where she spoke at Corner Stone.
The Annie E. Jones marker is located on South Road Street at Speed Street, where Jones lived. Speakers will include Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers and representatives from the League of Women Voters of Northeast North Carolina, the North Carolina Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, and ECSU students.
Jones is also recognized on a mural at Museum of the Albemarle that was sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Museum visitors can also view a “Votes for Women” exhibit that tells both the national and local story of women’s suffrage and find exhibits pertaining to the struggle for civil rights in the Albemarle region.
Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and member of the board of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.