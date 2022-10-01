Is your yard plagued by spikey weeds in the summertime?
Living in eastern North Carolina there is a pretty good chance that you struggle with spurweed. Soliva sessilis, or spurweed, also known as lawn burweed is a terrible weed in our area that spreads easily and appears hard to control.
Spurweed is a small, low-growing annual weed that spreads very quickly and, if not controlled, can take over a backyard. The plant itself has small lobed leaves that resemble parsley. The leaves are opposite and the whole plant generally appears to be very slight. The spurs develop from the small inconspicuous yellow flowers that set on in the early spring, and once the flowers have passed, the plant develops very sharp spur-like seeds that give the plant both its name and infamy.
If you have just one or two plants, they are easy enough to pull out of the ground and get rid of. Unfortunately, people rarely have just one or two plants in their yards, so this weed is much harder to manage. We don’t usually notice the problem until we step outside in bare feet and encounter those painful spurs in the yard.
Once the spurs have set on the plant, they are on there for the year. Even if you were to spot kill the weeds with a non-selective herbicide, the spurs would still be on the dead plants in your yard. Those spurs are the seeds of the plant, so they will germinate and cause problems again next year.
Fortunately, there are effective control options for this awful weed. Spurweed germinates in the fall and grows very little throughout the winter. Then it grows very quickly once we start to get a few warm days in the spring. The plant fills out, flowers, goes to seed, and then dies, leaving the seeds behind within a matter of a few months, typically March to May/June.
There are a few ways to treat for this weed. The first option we are coming up on right now. Certain pre-emergent herbicides are labeled for the control of spurweed. These chemicals are applied to the area that was affected with the weeds the previous summer. The pre-emergent contacts the spurweed seed and prevents it from germinating, thus ending the life cycle of the plant. The best time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide to control spurweed is early to mid-October before they have had a chance to germinate.
If you happen to miss this window, you are not doomed to another year of spurs, though. It is still possible to control spur weed with a post-emergent herbicide in the very early spring before it has a chance to flower. If you are able to identify and treat spurweed with labeled chemical before it has had a chance to flower, then you can save yourself from the spurs. This treatment option can be a bit tough because the spurweed does progress so quickly through their life cycle in the early spring.
It is also worth mentioning that spurweed tends to thrive in compacted, shortly trimmed yards. Preventative measures can make your yard less favorable for spurweed to grow. Mowing your lawn at a higher setting in the early spring can allow your grass to naturally shade out the low-growing weed. Also, aerating your yard on occasion can keep your soil from getting overly compacted.
The most important thing to remember when dealing with spurweed is that you must be proactive once the seeds have set or there is nothing you can do short of pulling each plant out individually by the root. Also, multiple treatments are usually necessary.
For specific treatment options or if you have any other questions, please contact the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension office at 252-338-3954 and ask to speak to Grace Atkins.
Grace Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.