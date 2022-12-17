...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“But as for you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, too little to be among the clans of Judah, from you One will go forth for Me to be ruler in Israel. His goings forth are from long ago, from the days of eternity.” — Micah 5:2
The Christmas carols help us enjoy Christmas for more than just a day. Children also love to sing them but sometimes they don’t get the words just right. I came across a list of the ways kids misquote the titles of some of the Christmas songs. Maybe the way these kids enjoyed Christmas will bring you some joy also:
Deck the Halls with Buddy Holly
Later on we’ll perspire, as we dream by the fire
Sleep in heavenly peas
You’ll go down in Listerine
While riding through the little town of Bethlehem shortly after the Civil War, Pastor Phillips Brooks was moved by the idea that he was within a few feet of where Jesus was born. Riding out of town later he stopped and watched the shepherds keeping watch over their flocks on the hillsides.
Years later, reflecting on that evening outside Bethlehem, a simple poem came easily to mind. He wrote it down and shared it with his organist, Lewis Redner, who put it to music and “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem” was born. It quickly became one of our best-loved Christmas carols.
God often uses little things to accomplish His will. He chose two weak and aged childless senior adults, Abraham and Sarah, to be the source from whom an entire nation would spring.
He used a boy named Joseph, sold into slavery by his jealous brothers to rule the nation of Egypt and eventually provide food for His people.
God made a shepherd boy named David into Israel’s greatest King.
He used an old rugged Roman cross to provide the way for our sins to be forgiven. Then He used 12 uneducated men to turn the world upside down with that message.
God delights in using little towns and little people in BIG ways. Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 1:26-29 that His is a power that is perfectly displayed in littleness.
In that day Bethlehem was an insignificant town of about 150 people known for just two reasons: David was born there and the prophet Micah prophesied that it would be the birthplace of the coming Messiah 700 years before the event. God often selects small places to do big things.
The fact that God used Micah to tell the world the unexpected location of the Messiah’s birth 700 years prior, and then moved things around so that it happened that way, tells me that God is in control. He is sovereign! He is always at work.
God chose a small town and He chose to enter the world as a small helpless infant. When God gave His only Son there was little indication about how valuable this gift was. He came to earth silently, humbly as a helpless baby. Sometimes the most delightful gifts are wrapped in the simplest packages, like swaddling clothes.
God could have chosen to send Him accompanied by armies and a host of angels. He could have set the sky ablaze with all of His glory. But he came as an infant and to grow up and identified with the struggles all humans have. He came to illustrate how God works in our lives today.
If you are looking for God in a spectacular appearance or miraculous event, you’re probably going to miss Him. He could do that but He doesn’t overwhelm. He comes in quiet, unassuming ways. He came to a little town, to just a peasant couple, as a helpless baby wrapped in cloths, lying in a manger.
Today if you hear His voice, do not harden your heart. His ways are not your ways. His ways lead to forgiveness, meaning, peace and eternal life.
And no one is too small. No one is too untalented for God to accomplish great things in His kingdom. As Henry Blackaby says, “If you feel weak, limited, or ordinary, then you are the best material through which God can work.”
As you sing “O Little Town of Bethlehem” this season I hope you will remember this fact and be encouraged by it.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.