“On the next day the great multitude who had come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, took the branches of the palm trees, and went our to meet Him, and began to cry out, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel.’” — John 12:12-13

Two people who died at age 33 have been remembered down through the ages: Jesus of Nazareth and Alexander the Great.