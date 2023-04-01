...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
“On the next day the great multitude who had come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, took the branches of the palm trees, and went our to meet Him, and began to cry out, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel.’” — John 12:12-13
Two people who died at age 33 have been remembered down through the ages: Jesus of Nazareth and Alexander the Great.
Alexander was raised in a family of great wealth. As a military conqueror he was nearly invincible. Historians tell us that there came a time in his life that Alexander wept because there were no more lands to conquer. But he died a hopeless alcoholic at the age of 33.
I recall the following by an anonymous poet:
Jesus and Alexander died at 33.
One lived and died for self, the other for you and me
The Greek died upon a throne, the Jew died upon a cross.
One’s life a triumph seemed, the other’s but a loss.
One walked with mighty men and the other walked alone.
One shed the whole world’s blood, the other gave his own.
Jesus and Alexander died at 33.
The Greek died at Babylon, the Jew at Calvary.
One made himself god, but the other who was God made himself less.
One lived but to blast, the other but to bless.
When died the Greek, forever fell his throne of swords,
But Jesus died and arose to live forever,
King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Tomorrow we celebrate Palm Sunday. It is the day when the whole city of Jerusalem threw a parade for Jesus as He rode into the city. It is a time for us to search our hearts and acknowledge the glory and splendor of Christ the Lord. He is worthy of our praise and worship.
The ordinary average person saw that immediately. He was accepted and admired by rough and rugged fishermen and even tax collectors. Women followed Him wherever He went. Mark’s Gospel tells us that crowds of people listened to Him eagerly. There were many who were ready to proclaim Him king.
No wonder the religious establishment responded with fear and hatred. His popularity was so great that it was in the dark of night in a secluded place that the soldiers came to arrest Him. If they had tried to arrest Him as He taught in the temple, there probably would have been a riot.
If Jesus had just been a popular hero His life would have no relevance for us today. Popular heroes excite and thrill us for a time but are then forgotten. Jesus was unique because the hand of God was upon Him. He was unusual because He knelt in a garden and, according to Matthew 26:39, prayed, “If it be Thy will, let this cup pass from me. Nevertheless not my will but Thine be done.” He was unique because He surrendered His life on a rugged cross outside the walls of Jerusalem for you and me.
In a way, Palm Sunday is bittersweet for Christians because we know that Friday is coming and with it pain and suffering. The cross is coming.
On the first triumphal entry many in the crowd will in just a few days exchange words of praise to words of death. Then they will be shouting “Hosanna, Hosanna,” and then later shouting “Crucify Him, Crucify Him!”
But Jesus is coming again, in triumph. And then it will not just be a crowd in Jerusalem that will see him but all will see Him. Revelation 22:12 reminds us, “Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to render to every man according to what he has some.”
We don’t know exactly when He is coming, but we know He will return. Tomorrow, as you reflect on this special day, don’t reflect on the palms, reflect on the King. He is coming back for His bride, the Church. Are you ready for His coming?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.