Don’t torment me!” a man screamed at Jesus. It was clear that there was something wrong with the guy. He was living among the graves in a cemetery and was naked.

It didn’t take discernment to recognize there was something wrong. However, for Jesus to heal this man, He needed to know how to respond. The demons immediately informed Jesus that they knew who He was and were subject to whatever He demanded.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com