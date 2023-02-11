“If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” — I Corinthians 13:1

According to Britannica.com, the origin of Valentine’s Day is somewhat murky. Was it due to a Roman festival, to celebrate two men martyred on Feb. 14 in the 3rd century, or named after a Roman priest named Valentine? Scholars are uncertain.