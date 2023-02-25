I just took a walk outside without a jacket.
Those are nine of the happiest words in the English language, by the way.
It’s not that I hate winter — at least not exactly.
A cold snap now and again serves some useful purposes — from driving snakes underground to reminding those of us who love summer why it is that we love the warm weather so much.
Sure, there are times when I dream of living somewhere where the temperatures are warm and mild year-round.
But most of the time I am content with where I am. The occasional cold is more a diversion than a real distraction.
Snow doesn’t fall every year around here, but when it does most of us seem to enjoy it at least for a day or so.
I can take comfort, too, in knowing that when the temperatures drop here it won’t be long before it’s warm and balmy again — just the way it was on my walk this afternoon.
It has been pretty well settled in my mind for years now that I wouldn’t want to live anywhere that stays cold as much as half the year, or that gets snowfall measurable in feet on a regular basis.
As beautiful as many of those places are, and whatever else they may have to recommend them, that just isn’t the life for me.
And while I used to think that a tropical paradise would be the perfect spot to live year-round, I think eventually I would get tired of relentless heat with little break.
The weather we have here in northeastern North Carolina is hard to improve upon.
I know we complain about it. At least most of us do.
Well, OK, I’ll admit it: I do.
But it’s actually a good mix of warmer mild and cooler mild weather most of the time, with the occasional serious cold in winter and searing heat in the summer.
There’s the humidity, of course. We could do a whole separate column on that topic.
And maybe we actually will spend a future column exploring the ups and downs — mostly ups, of course — of humidity.
For now, though, I am grateful for a warm spell (however brief it might end up being) here in February.
And I am grateful for gentle breezes that accompany this warm-up.
The sound and the rivers make comforting breezes a special feature of this region.
It’s easy to take that for granted until you find yourself somewhere removed from the rivers and the sound.
This really is a special place.
And the weather, as strange and unpredictable as it is, is a piece of that.
It isn’t the only piece and might not even be the most important, but it plays a part.
By the time you’re reading this, who knows what the weather will be doing.
But in any case I hope you enjoy being here.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.