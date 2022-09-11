Most likely, we all have had a pair of shoes that we loved. But try as we might, we just could not get them to fit comfortably. We would try a little dusting powder on our feet and in our shoes. Maybe silk socks or stockings — nope, they still would not fit. Over time, they became so uncomfortable we had to decide: put them away or simply keep putting up with the discomfort.

That scenario is similar to relationships. A relationship is how you are connected to another thing, place, person, etc. You may feel nostalgic about a specific piece of clothing or a sentimental longing or wistful affection for a particular place with which you have happy associations. But the relationships I am referring to are those with people: friends, family members, neighbors, companions, spouses and significant others.


Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.