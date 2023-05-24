...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Lord Proprietors Map, known as a “New Description of Carolina By Order of the Lords Proprietors,” was drawn by John Ogilby in 1673.
The portrait of George Monck, Duke of Albemarle, was painted in 1665-66 by Sir Peter Lely. Monck was the member of the Lords Proprietors who was granted control of the Albemarle region by England’s King Charles II. Monck was a general in the English army who helped end the rule of the “Roundheads” and restored Charles II to power.
The recent coronation of Charles III was a historic spectacle watched by people around the world. Why do we as Americans and North Carolinians care about the British monarchy?
About 360 years ago in 1663, the Albemarle region and North Carolina were born. King Charles II was back in control of the British government, Great Britain, and its colonies and he was interested in establishing a greater British presence on the Atlantic coast of North America.