...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EDT Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
The Lord Proprietors Map, known as a "New Description of Carolina By Order of the Lords Proprietors," was drawn by John Ogilby in 1673.
The portrait of George Monck, Duke of Albemarle, was painted in 1665-66 by Sir Peter Lely. Monck was the member of the Lords Proprietors who was granted control of the Albemarle region by Charles III. Monck was a general in the English army who helped end the rule of the "Roundheads" and restored Charles III to power.
The recent coronation of Charles III was a historic spectacle watched by people around the world. Why do we as Americans and North Carolinians care about the British monarchy?
About 360 years ago in 1663, the Albemarle region and North Carolina were born. King Charles II was back in control of the British government, Great Britain, and its colonies and he was interested in establishing a greater British presence on the Atlantic coast of North America.