Museum-Pentagon

Flames and smoke billow from a hole in the exterior wall of the Pentagon after the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the building in Arlington County, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Photo courtesy FBI/EPA

As I was on my way to work at the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I remember thinking how beautiful and sunny that morning was.

As I crossed the Pentagon parking lot, I saw an airplane fly over the old Marine Barracks. I remember thinking how dangerously low it was flying. Aware of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, I tried calling Pentagon security for an alert status, but could not get through.