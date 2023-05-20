As I was on my way to work at the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I remember thinking how beautiful and sunny that morning was.
As I crossed the Pentagon parking lot, I saw an airplane fly over the old Marine Barracks. I remember thinking how dangerously low it was flying. Aware of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, I tried calling Pentagon security for an alert status, but could not get through.
With growing horror, I saw the plane bounce off the ground and fly into the side of the Pentagon where the President’s heliport stood. It became a ball of fire.
How could this be happening? I knew then we were under attack as well.
I thought of many friends who had just returned to their new offices since renovations to the Pentagon building. Little did they know that death awaited them.
Oh, the sadness! People were in disbelief. Rumors of a fourth plane flying toward Washington, D.C., were spreading. Highways were jammed with hundreds of cars and people evacuating Washington, D.C., and government offices. Some people were leaving their cars and walking, seeking shelter.
As I tried to reach my office, I was astounded by the orderly evacuation of thousands of people who work in the Pentagon on a daily basis. Little did I know of the internal damage created by the plane, as the ball of fire went through the corridors, trapping people in their offices and conference rooms.
Even with my security badge, I was refused entry. Panic reigned.
After waiting in the parking lot for hours, I was finally granted access into the Pentagon but could not enter my office due to smoke and water damage. After a while I was able to establish a temporary security office that would establish procedures to account for personnel — not only military personnel, but civilians, contractors, and visitors who were in the building when the plane hit.
We were held at the Pentagon for three days before being released to go home. Sleep was found wherever we could find a place, and food was available through the snack bar that operated 24 hours a day.
We thought the worst was over, but the journey had just begun.
Martine DeLizza was born in France but grew up in Sorrento, Italy. She moved to the United States in 1967 and worked as chief in the Personnel Security Division for the Joint Chief of Staffs at the Pentagon from 1991-2013. She now works at Museum of the Albemarle as a public information specialist.