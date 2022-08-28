In the Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine where Ukrainians are fighting the invading Russian army, medical supplies like these donated by Hertford resident Karen Throckmorton are considered “gold,” a doctor attending to Ukraine’s wounded soldiers, says.
Editor’s note: Bulava.org is an all-volunteer, tax-exempt organization established to support the citizens of Ukraine. A bulava is a small but mighty weapon dating to 13th C Ukraine. It symbolizes power and authority.
Is alchemy real? Can a wizard transform lead into gold? In a field hospital in the Donbas region of Ukraine, that’s exactly what happened.
The Donbas is an industrial region of eastern Ukraine that serves as buffer between western Ukraine and Russia. The two main regions, Donetsk and Luhansk are an important coal mining region and the area is known for its manufacturing, engineering and trade. It has great value to the economy and Russia wants it fiercely. The region has dominated recent news stories as the site of brutal fighting and bombing.
Bulava.org sent a large shipment of donated medical supplies to Ukraine. A volunteer picked up the boxes and delivered them to the hands of medical staff desperately trying to meet the needs of injured soldiers in the Donbas. A Bulava member received an email of thanks from a doctor saying there was “gold” in those boxes. Confused, she sent several texts and emails to volunteers asking if anyone was missing a bracelet or necklace. How did gold get shipped to Ukraine?
Then, they figured it out.
Hertford residents, Karen and Mike Throckmorton attended a recent breakfast where Bulava members Yehor and Vika spoke about the war in Ukraine. Karen is the founder and president of OMNI.org (Orphan Medical Network International) that travels to remote regions of Zambia, Africa providing medical care and hope to vulnerable children and their families. Karen believes that you can change the world one child at a time. Small deeds exceed grand intentions.
Karen was the wizard who had the “lead”: a garage filled with boxes of medical supplies that were unused because of COVID travel restrictions. They would expire within the year and have to be discarded. Sutures, syringes, bandages, medications and hundreds of packets of nutrients that when mixed with water were the equivalent of a bag of IV fluid. Yehor and Vika’s SUV was overflowing as they headed north on I-17 to inventory, pack and ship these near-unusable items where they would transform into gold on a Ukrainian battlefield.
As Paulo Coelho wrote in his book, “The Alchemist”: “The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.”