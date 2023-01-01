...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
The coming of the new year offers us a time for reflection. Once again, astonishingly and without mishap (leaving aside the odd war, depression or plague), we have revolved around the sun and returned to where we started to begin anew. How can you possibly not believe in God?
New Year’s Day is the morning of the year when winter turns to spring, spring into summer, and summer into fall, and then the cycle repeats itself. As the new year approaches, we turn our thoughts toward self-improvement. We desire to leave bad habits and vices behind.
Christopher Flannery, host of “The American Story” podcast, said, “We begin to wonder at ourselves and take on small but innocent airs. When we further reflect that without batting an eye or breaking a sweat, we have rocketed over a million and a half miles in our orbit around the sun since this time a day ago and that we are now going to start over and perform these same mysteries and miracles again in a mere 24 hours, we become almost tempted to the sin of pride; we feel that the Frenchman might have stumbled onto something when he counseled that audacity is always the right approach unless it is more audacity that is required.”
Philippians 3:13-14 reminds us, “Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Saul, the zealous young man, was known as the persecutor of Christians. The Apostle Paul had reason to forget what was behind — he had held the coats of those who stoned Stephen, the first recorded Christian martyr. Read Acts 7:57-58 for this account in which Paul was called Saul before his conversion to Christianity on the road to Damascus.
Like Paul, we, too, have acts and behaviors in our past that we would like to forget, things we have done or said to others that were less than honorable or not moral. As we contemplate the incoming new year, we reflect on the “old” and anticipate the “new.” We may resolve to clean up our vocabulary, change our eating habits, exercise more, show more compassion, share what we have with others, and be more Christlike. Those would be my resolutions for 2023! What happens, though, is this: by Valentine’s Day or maybe even by Epiphany, our resolutions start to fade.
2 Corinthians 5:17 reminds us, “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
Christians are brand new people on the inside. We are not rehabilitated, reformed or reeducated. We are not the same anymore — the Holy Spirit re-creates us. We are not turning over a new leaf; instead, we are beginning a new life under a new Master! Resolve to be a Christian if you are not.
Isaiah 43:18 reminds us, “Remember ye, not the former things, neither consider the things of old.” The Israelites had been enslaved people in Egypt before their flight. Past miracles were nothing compared to what God would do for His people in the future. And that applies to us, His people, today!
We each have a personal responsibility to serve God. Romans 12:1-2 reminds us, “Therefore, I urge you brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God — this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
In the Old Testament, we read about priests killing animals, cutting them up, and placing them on the altar as a sacrifice. But God made it clear that obedience was much more critical — He wants us to offer ourselves as a living sacrifice. His plan for us is good, pleasing and perfect.
Happy New Year, and walk with God! As we begin the new year with hope and expectations, there is much to celebrate about the past year; we must rejoice in what is about to come. Someone said, “Write in your heart that every day is the best day of the year.” And every day is the perfect opportunity to give our hearts and souls to our Savior.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.