The coming of the new year offers us a time for reflection. Once again, astonishingly and without mishap (leaving aside the odd war, depression or plague), we have revolved around the sun and returned to where we started to begin anew. How can you possibly not believe in God?

New Year’s Day is the morning of the year when winter turns to spring, spring into summer, and summer into fall, and then the cycle repeats itself. As the new year approaches, we turn our thoughts toward self-improvement. We desire to leave bad habits and vices behind.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.