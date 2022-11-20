“In this the children of God and the children of the devil are manifest: Whoever does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is he who does not love his brother.” — 1 John 3:10

But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags.” Isaiah 64:6a


Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.