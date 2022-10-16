There are many tools that home gardeners use that are not much different from farmers except for scale and cost.
For example, a home gardener may till their garden with a powered tiller that they walk behind. This machine may cost anywhere from $400 to more than a $1,000. A local farmer will hitch their 200-plus horsepower tractor to a tillage implement that may have a combined cost of more of than $300,000.
There is a big difference in scale between the home gardener’s machine and the farmer’s, but they achieve the same goal: tilling the land in preparation for planting.
Also, there is a difference in the amount of work that can be achieved between the two machines. The home gardener may run the tiller on a few hundredths of an acre in a day and the farmer can till more than a hundred acres in the same time.
But there is one tool that both the home gardener and farmer can use — or do use — that is quite beneficial and I’ll tell you about that in a minute.
Soil is a living, dynamic resource that supports plant life. It is made up of different-size mineral particles (sand, silt, and clay), organic matter, and numerous species of living organisms. Soil has biological, chemical and physical properties that are always changing.
Both the home gardener and farmer depend on the soil to grow their crops and plants. One of the foundational components to ensuring that both the home gardener and farmer grow productive plants/crops is proper plant nutrition. Many of the nutrients plants need are present in the soil as organic matter (remains of living organisms) or are provided by the farmer or grower from various sources.
My soil science professor at North Carolina State University told us that soil had more chemical reactions taking place than a modern chemical factory. Many of these chemical reactions affect the availability of nutrients in the soil that plants and crops need.
How can the home gardener or farmer know whether their plants or crops have the proper amount of nutrients? The answer is soil testing. Soil testing is a service provided to any citizen in the state by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services. A standard soil test provides a wealth of information, including whether or not you need lime and/or various plant nutrients.
NCDA&CS provides this service free of charge except during what is called “peak times.” The Pasquotank Extension Center has the materials needed to submit soil samples as well as information to assist you with interpreting the results. Also, home gardeners can check the following link for additional information: http://www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/pdffiles/HomeApr2014.pdf.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.