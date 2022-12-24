“Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel.” — Isaiah 7:14
Before he became famous, Country singer Travis Tritt spent years playing in bars, and some of them were downright seedy establishments.
He said that many of these bars were dangerous places, with drunk fans starting fights over the smallest matters. But Tritt discovered a unique way to stop the fights.
He said, “‘Silent Night’ proved to be my all-time lifesaver. Just when bar fights started getting out of hand, when bikers were reaching for their pool cues and rednecks were heading for the gun rack, I’d start playing ‘Silent Night.’ It could be the middle of July but I didn’t care. Sometimes they’d even start crying, standing there watching me sweat and play.”
“Stille Nacht” was written by an assistant priest, Joseph Mohr, in a village in the Austrian Alps in 1816. Originally “Silent Night! Holy Night!” had six stanzas but most of us only sing three.
The setting is the jam-packed small village of Bethlehem outside of Jerusalem. Caravans of families from all over the Near East are stopping or staying here for the Roman-required census. It’s a time of great celebration and reunion as families return to the town of their forefather, King David. But it is also a time of distress and trouble over the continued Roman rule and oppression — and what this census may ultimately mean for them all.
The words of this carol demonstrate how God provides in an amazing and unusual way to meet a pressing need. It is a beautiful illustration of God meeting our needs so completely through Christ.
The carol speaks of the miraculous birth of our Lord, ‘’Round yon virgin mother and Child.”
Many people have a problem with the miracles recorded in the Bible, especially the virgin birth. On a flight back from a medical convention, two widely acclaimed neurosurgeons were seated next to each other in the first class section of a plane. During the course of the flight, their conversion turned to the importance of faith in the healing process following extensive and dangerous surgery. One was a dedicated Christian who shared his faith on every possible occasion; the other was a professed agnostic.
The agnostic asked the Christian doctor if he really believed in the virgin birth of Jesus. His reply was one we would do well to remember. The doctor told his friend that if a person lived the kind of life that Jesus lived; performed the miracles that Jesus performed; healed the sick and raised the dead as Jesus did; taught great truths that transcended current philosophical thought as Jesus did; was crucified on a cross as was Jesus; bodily arose from the grave on the third day as Jesus did; and ascended into heaven before many witnesses as Jesus did, he then added, “Yes, I think I might be inclined to believe in the virgin birth of such a one!”
The virgin birth is a fulfillment of prophecy made 700 years earlier. Our text in Isaiah Chapter 9, verse 6, reads: “Behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son...” and “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.”
It is with “heavenly peace,” that Christ came into the world. His coming into this world was to pay the price for our sins and this was settled in Bethlehem long before that day. It was not an accident of history, but a predetermined plan of heaven.
There was nothing about this birth or this child that is anything but unique and wonderful. And there is no place Jesus will not go and bring “Love’s pure light,” so long as He is welcome!
Merry Christmas from my house to yours.