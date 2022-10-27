museum column

The Jack-o-Lantern derived from the Irish legend of a man who was sentenced to roam the earth forever, neither being allowed to enter heaven nor hell. “Jack” found his way by the light of a turnip with a face carved in it, lit by a candle. In America the Irish began carving faces in pumpkins at Halloween, becoming the jack-o-lanterns we know today.

 Photo courtesy Getty Images

The leaves have fallen, the air has a chill, and the last harvest of the season is in full swing. Alas, Halloween has descended upon us again, and the spooky spirit of ghost stories, candy, trick-or-treating and horror films is rampant throughout Edenton!

This strange tradition of asking strangers for candy and pretending to be someone — or something — else for an entire evening is a familiar and fun celebration. So, where does this strange holiday come from? Why do we celebrate the macabre and the dead? And why do we carve up pumpkins?