Eastern North Carolina is awakening to a beautiful spring. The hardwoods are finally putting out their new vibrant leaves and roses are budding delicate little petals. Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life.
A favorite springtime fruit for many is the strawberry. Their sweet little flowers and the aromas of juicy candy-like berries dripping from each leafy plant are a tempting treat.
The Edenton Farmers Market has been selling out of strawberries early but will replenish with more throughout the strawberry season. Mill Fork Farm and Cedar Stretch Farm both supply local berries to the Farmers Market. Mill Fork Farm is located on Rocky Hock Road in Edenton and Cedar Stretch Farm is in Hertford and both have a field where you can pick your own pint or two. Triple B Farm in Tyner is also a popular local farm offering a plentiful strawberry patch where you can pick your berries.
Strawberries are such a wonderful treat on their own but there are many ways to use these berries — from pies to jam. They are wonderful sprinkled on a salad with goat cheese, pecans, pickled red onion, and a nice champagne vinaigrette, or macerated in sugar, balsamic vinegar and pepper and served with creamy brie. In the past I have shared strawberry hand pie, fresh strawberry pie, and berry crepe recipes.
This week I have included my strawberry cream angel pie recipe. This is a derivation of another recipe I shared for a berry pavlova. Angel pie recipes became popular in England and the U.S. in the 1950s and were named for their light and ethereal appearance. It’s great for those needing a gluten-free option, as well as those avoiding carbs. It does take some time to prepare so plan to make it in advance, but its preparation is fairly easy.
Enjoy!
Strawberry cream angel pie
Serves 8
Ingredients
Crust
• 4 large egg whites, room temperature
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1¼ cups superfine sugar
• 2 teaspoons cornstarch
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
Filling
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• ½ cup powdered sugar, divided
• 2 teaspoons vanilla, divided
• 6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• Strawberry Coulis
• 3 cups sliced strawberries, plus 1 cup diced strawberries
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch pie pan with nonstick oil spray.
2. Whisk the egg whites with the salt until they hold firm peaks but are not stiff. Gently add in the sugar, spoonful after spoonful, still beating, until a shiny meringue forms. Sprinkle the cornstarch, vanilla, and vinegar on top and fold in to combine.
3. Spoon the meringue onto the prepared pie plate. Spread the mixture to fill the pan and sides. Run a knife along the inside rim of the pan to create an indention along the exterior edge of the meringue to help it rise evenly.
4. Bake for 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 300 degrees and continue to bake for an additional 30 minutes. Turn off the oven, but do not open the oven door. Let the pie cool completely in the oven, 2 hours.
5. While the pie is cooling, whip the cream with half of the powdered sugar and vanilla, chill. In another bowl beat together the cream cheese, remaining vanilla, powdered sugar, and zest. Beat in the diced strawberries and half of the strawberry coulis (recipe below.) Fold in 1 cup of the whipped cream.
6. Once the pie shell is cooled, spread the cream cheese mixture on top of the cooled meringue, leaving ½ to ¼ inch of visible crust along the outside edge. Lay the strawberry slices in a decorative pattern on top. Chill 1-2 hours. Serve with additional whipped cream and a drizzle of strawberry coulis.
Strawberry Coulis
Ingredients
• 14 ounces fresh, very ripe strawberries washed, hulled, and halved or quartered
• ½ cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste
Preparation
• Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Turn temperature to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and blend to a smooth sauce, thin enough to drizzle but thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Coulis keeps 3 days, covered and chilled. A chef’s trick from Jacques Pepin in a pinch is to substitute Coulis with seedless strawberry jam with whisked with a small amount of hot water to form a sauce.
If you can’t find superfine sugar simply pulse regular sugar in a food processor.
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.