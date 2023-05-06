Strawberry angel pie

Strawberry cream angel pie is great treat for those needing a gluten-free option, as well as those avoiding carbs. Angel pie recipes became popular in England and the U.S. in the 1950s and were named for their light and ethereal appearance.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

Eastern North Carolina is awakening to a beautiful spring. The hardwoods are finally putting out their new vibrant leaves and roses are budding delicate little petals. Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life.

A favorite springtime fruit for many is the strawberry. Their sweet little flowers and the aromas of juicy candy-like berries dripping from each leafy plant are a tempting treat.