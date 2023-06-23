...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and
Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Last time, we considered Paul’s instructions in Colossians 3:1-4 for the keys to successful living. Paul’s words are valuable because we must remember that we should always keep our mind focused on Christ. The number one habit of a successful person is just that: keep Jesus at the center of life.
While there are more key habits than those I mention, I want to share 10 that have impacted my life. The first two were: Successful people put God first, always and successful people choose Godly friends. Today, I want to share more critical habits of successful people.