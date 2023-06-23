Last time, we considered Paul’s instructions in Colossians 3:1-4 for the keys to successful living. Paul’s words are valuable because we must remember that we should always keep our mind focused on Christ. The number one habit of a successful person is just that: keep Jesus at the center of life.

While there are more key habits than those I mention, I want to share 10 that have impacted my life. The first two were: Successful people put God first, always and successful people choose Godly friends. Today, I want to share more critical habits of successful people.