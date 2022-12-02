...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Ukrainian family of U.S. resident Yehor (l-r) Granny Tamara, his brother Oleksii, and mother, Nataliia, are on their way to the U.S. thanks to the United for Ukraine program established by the White House in April.
As this column goes to press, three Ukrainians are driving 16 hours across their country to reach the international airport in Warsaw, Poland. Trains would be faster but stations are a favorite target of Russian missiles.
From Warsaw, they will fly to Copenhagen and board a transatlantic flight to Dulles airport just west of Washington, D.C. Thirty-two hours after saying goodbye to a husband/son-in-law/father, neighbors, family and colleagues, a lovely home and gardens overlooking the Dnipro River Valley, our war-weary travelers will arrive into the open arms of Yehor, a son/grandson/brother whom they have not seen in eight years. They will also embrace Vika, Yehor’s fiancé, who has only met them on flat electronic screens. They will adore her.
Yehor left Ukraine after the Crimean invasion, seeking asylum in the United States. Vika did the same. Both were 20-year-old kids seeking their fortunes out from under the weight of the post-communist and Bolshevik culture of the former USSR. What they gained in opportunity from their brains and work ethic, they lost in the knowledge that they would probably never return to their homeland or see their families in person again.
Granny, Tamara, was born into communism and was middle-aged as the USSR broke apart. Her daughter, Nataliia, was a young adult when Ukraine embraced democracy. She raised Yehor as a single parent with a lot of help from Granny. Brother Oleksii was only 2 when Yehor emigrated. Their lives reflect a tangle of politics, ideologies, economics and beliefs, and now they are on their way to embrace Yehor, free from the worries of war.
They join 85,000 other Ukrainians granted up to two years “parole” in the U.S. through the United for Ukraine program established by the White House in April. The higher-ups at the US Citizens and Immigration Services hop-scotched their way around the standard bureaucracy for which the U.S. government is known, and devised a plan with an electronic application where Americans promise to provide financial support to Ukrainian citizens who met muster through background checks and health screenings and agree to register with Social Security once they arrive.
Late in the evening of Nov. 30, three bedraggled guests of the U.S. will embrace their son/grandson/brother for the first time in eight years, as Vika records the event and hands out tissues to sop up tears.
Their Ukrainian lives will be condensed into one suitcase and a carry-on but imagine how it will expand at the sight of Yehor and Vika. Please extend good, old-fashioned “traveling mercies” for a safe and trouble-free journey.
In the meantime, Bulava.org is helping refugee families equip apartments with furniture and housewares as they find their way to the DC area. Bulava.org. Please donate.