Yehor family

The Ukrainian family of U.S. resident Yehor (l-r) Granny Tamara, his brother Oleksii, and mother, Nataliia, are on their way to the U.S. thanks to the United for Ukraine program established by the White House in April.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

As this column goes to press, three Ukrainians are driving 16 hours across their country to reach the international airport in Warsaw, Poland. Trains would be faster but stations are a favorite target of Russian missiles.

From Warsaw, they will fly to Copenhagen and board a transatlantic flight to Dulles airport just west of Washington, D.C. Thirty-two hours after saying goodbye to a husband/son-in-law/father, neighbors, family and colleagues, a lovely home and gardens overlooking the Dnipro River Valley, our war-weary travelers will arrive into the open arms of Yehor, a son/grandson/brother whom they have not seen in eight years. They will also embrace Vika, Yehor’s fiancé, who has only met them on flat electronic screens. They will adore her.