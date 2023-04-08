...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Column: The 2nd day between Christ's crucifixion, resurrection
The most important day in Christianity is Easter Sunday. We celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the horrible death he suffered two days before on what we know as Good Friday.
What was going through the minds of his disciples and other believers on the second day? Would they have thought his ministry to have been in vain, even though they witnessed the miracles that he performed?
What would we have been thinking about, knowing that Jesus had suffered the most horrible death for our sins? We always doubt, as did “Doubting” Thomas,” who wanted to see Jesus’ hands before believing.
On the second day, after Jesus’ crucifixion and His resurrection, many emotions came to mind for those who believed.
Jesus tried to prepare His disciples for His impending crucifixion. Matthew 12:40 tells us: “For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.” Thus, Jesus was murdered by crucifixion on what Christians celebrate as Good Friday.
The Jewish people today and during the time of Christ recognize Saturday as their Sabbath. Today, some Christians observe Sunday as the Sabbath.
By definition, the Sabbath is a day of religious observance and abstinence from all work. It’s observed by Jewish people from Friday evening to Saturday evening and by most Christians on Sunday.
According to Luke 23:42-43, two criminals were nailed to a cross on either side of Jesus. One continuously railed at Jesus, mocking Him, “If you say you are the King of Jews, save yourself and us.” But the other repented, saying to Jesus, “Lord, remember me when You come in Your kingly glory! And He answered him, Truly I tell you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.”
Luke 23:50-54 picks up what happened from there: “And, behold, there was a man named Joseph, a counselor. ... This man went unto Pilate and begged (for) the body of Jesus. And he took it down and wrapped it in linen, and laid it in a sepulchre that was hewn in stone, wherein never man before was laid. And that day was the preparation, and the Sabbath drew on.”
Luke 23:56 continues: And they returned, and prepared spices and ointments; and rested the sabbath day according to the commandment.”
These well-known and significant Scriptures about Christ’s crucifixion detail the Friday of Jesus’ death. The Sabbath day was recognized by Jesus and other Jews from sundown on Friday to sunset on Saturday, a full day of worship and rest each week.
On the second day, in total despair, possibly doubting, and lamenting, Jesus’ disciples may have wanted to cry out, as Jesus did, “My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?” Yet, His disciples observed the Sabbath. They rested and worshipped God.
The day between Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection is a day of silence and stillness. It is known to have been called “Holy Saturday.” However, many have no name for the second day, skipping to Easter Sunday. The change to Sunday Sabbath for some Christians occurred after Jesus’ Resurrection.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.