...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Shown is one of many old Currituck farmhouses. If its large exterior-end chimney is any indication, the house was likely built in the first half of the 19th century. According to historical preservationist Ian Lowry, the future of such structures in Currituck is uncertain.
Currituck County is surely one of the most overlooked and misunderstood places in the Albemarle.
Readers may balk at this assertion, dismissing it as preposterous and citing the county’s booming real estate market and internationally known, well-traveled beaches, but suburban bedroom communities and gargantuan vacation homes are not the real Currituck.
The real Currituck is to be found in the forests and fields, in the vast bays and marshes, in the calls of migratory waterfowl, in the ancient homes built long ago by the hardy pioneers of that wild tideland, and in the stories carried on by their descendants, as well as by thoughtful persons who, even if not originally hailing from Currituck, have fallen in love with it and its history.
Talk of “economic benefits” and “changing markets” won’t sway me. I know the world has changed, that I am clinging to the past, that this new concrete and vinyl society of ours is objectively “better” than that of the past by many metrics.
I don’t care. I despise the era of the subdivision and the giant oceanfront vacation rental. It has taken centuries-old beauty, relics from a time when there was a certain balance between nature and humanity’s dominion over it, and it has ruthlessly destroyed whatever it could wherever it could. Worse yet, it has eaten away at a beautiful culture, almost down to the bones.
Most of Currituck County’s architectural inventory has been lost. A significant portion of the remainder is imperiled. This situation is clearly not due to poverty, as Currituck County is observably wealthier than ever, as any beach trip will show. Some people will say things are so much better now, so much more convenient and comfortable, and yet these modern luxuries seem to bring little real happiness with them. I prefer a hardscrabble life, where at least it’s real, where life is rooted to the soil and flowing with the tide.
This situation is hardly unique to Currituck County, but the impact is felt sharply there. I’m happy to say there is great work being done in Currituck, by truly splendid folks. I had the enormous pleasure of recently touring several well-preserved historic sites there, and had an even greater pleasure in meeting some of the fine people who call Currituck home.
I saw tremendous men and women with a love and honor for the past, for previous generations, for the great accomplishments of persons who possessed next to nothing, who took a wilderness and made it their home, without obliterating the things that made it naturally beautiful, but who added to that preexisting beauty.
I believe Currituck will survive this brief period of simulacra and simulation, the plastic age. The real world is still there as long as there are people who remember it. One day this little experiment in artificial existence must end, and the old world, the world of the farmer and the fisherman, of the woodsman, the hunter and the craftsman, will carry on as it always has.
Ian Lowry is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle and a local historic preservationist.