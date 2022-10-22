Currituck farmhouse

Shown is one of many old Currituck farmhouses. If its large exterior-end chimney is any indication, the house was likely built in the first half of the 19th century. According to historical preservationist Ian Lowry, the future of such structures in Currituck is uncertain.

 Photo courtesy Ian Lowry

Currituck County is surely one of the most overlooked and misunderstood places in the Albemarle.

Readers may balk at this assertion, dismissing it as preposterous and citing the county’s booming real estate market and internationally known, well-traveled beaches, but suburban bedroom communities and gargantuan vacation homes are not the real Currituck.