I don’t like cold temperatures.
I also don’t like complaining, which makes last weekend’s weather coupled with this week’s column a perfect conundrum for me.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 4:16 am
I don’t like cold temperatures.
I also don’t like complaining, which makes last weekend’s weather coupled with this week’s column a perfect conundrum for me.
So I guess for starters we’ll just agree that I won’t complain about the cold weather. I will say for the record that it could have been worse. It could have been as cold as it was in all of those places I saw in the news. Thankfully it wasn’t.
I also was blessed to have a heating system that worked well and kept me reasonably warm as long as I stayed inside.
I did stay inside most of Saturday, venturing out for a few necessary errands and for Christmas Eve worship. The worship service also seemed necessary, though I wouldn’t exactly call it an errand.
We didn’t go out looking for Christmas lights over the weekend, or really at all during the past month. That was one of Jane’s favorite activities this time of year, but Nathan and I — while we enjoy Christmas light displays — consider them icing on the cake rather than a necessity.
That particular cake we just left un-iced this year.
Music seems to us a bit more essential to the spirit of the Christmas season. Nathan and I attended Barry Overman’s Christmas dinner concert last week and that was a highlight of the season, if not the whole year.
We also had an opportunity to worship at Riverside United Methodist Church on Christmas Eve. That was exciting for me, because I typically am leading worship and don’t often have a chance to worship from the point of view of a congregational participant.
On Christmas Day we went to my sister’s house in Raleigh in the afternoon following the morning worship services. We came back that evening but it was not a late night. We were home by 10 p.m. or so.
All in all, this has seemed like a fairly slow holiday season.
That might not be so bad.
The Fast and the Furious was a great idea for a movie (or nearly a dozen movies) but sometimes the Slow and Not So Furious is a pleasant change of pace.
I know that once the calendar flips over to a new year things will start to pick up speed.
In a few weeks I might be longing for the slower place again.
Let me offer my sincerest wishes to all of you for a great 2023.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.