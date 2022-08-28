Though our gardens are likely in full swing right now, it is important to be thinking about your garden for next year.

Saving seed can be a great way to offset your costs when starting a garden next year, and it is always a great idea to have your own stash of seeds in case you cannot get your hands on seeds the next year for some reason or another. Saving seeds is an easy enough process, but if you plan to do so there are a few important things to consider.