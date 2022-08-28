Though our gardens are likely in full swing right now, it is important to be thinking about your garden for next year.
Saving seed can be a great way to offset your costs when starting a garden next year, and it is always a great idea to have your own stash of seeds in case you cannot get your hands on seeds the next year for some reason or another. Saving seeds is an easy enough process, but if you plan to do so there are a few important things to consider.
It is important to decide what seeds are the best to save based on a number of criteria. Your considerations include longevity of seed storage, seeds growing out true to type, ease of collection and saving, and the source of the seed. Each of these things should be thoroughly thought out so that you have the most success with your seed-saving adventure.
It’s a simple fact that some seeds store longer than others. When we buy seed packets, we buy with the relative confidence that 80-90 percent of the seeds in a packet will germinate. However, if you save seed packets from year to year, there is a good chance that you are giving up some seed viability.
Generally, we can expect seed germination rate to drop 10-20 percent each year we save them. The same can be said about seeds we save ourselves, but we know based on plant physiology, that some seeds naturally preserve longer than others.
For example, tomato, pepper, and bean seeds can be saved 2-3 years and still have a decent germination rate. Cucurbit seeds, on the other hand, drop in viability immensely after one year. This includes things like squash, cucumbers and cantaloupes.
The point of saving seed in a lot of cases is because you know what you like, and you want that plant again. That is why if you plan to save seed, you should start with plants that will produce seed that will grow out true to type. The best chance you will have for seeds to grow this way is by planting heirloom varieties. Some examples include “Brandywine” tomatoes, “California Wonder” peppers, and “Blue Lake” beans.
We talk about saving seed from plants we collect the fruit from because it is easier to save. We know where the seeds are in our tomato, and they are easy to contain so they are easy to save. It is much more of a challenge to attempt to save seed from plants where we harvest the vegetative parts.
Saving radish or lettuce seeds is a lot less common and less fruitful, because we have to wait for those plants to flower and go to seed and then carefully collect the seed. It is generally better to stick to saving the seeds from the fruiting vegetables.
The plants that we save our seed from are arguably the most important consideration on this list. We need to be observant of which plants are the strongest, look the best, and have the best fruit on them. Those are the plants you should collect seed from.
I know it hurts to sacrifice one of the best tomatoes you harvest from your garden, but the truth is that the most beautiful tomato from the most beautiful plant will likely produce the best seed for your garden next year.
Seed saving is a great way to expand the use of your garden. There are many techniques for saving seed that can be very effective. If you have questions about saving seed or would like advice on techniques, please feel free to contact the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension Center at 252-338-3954.
Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.