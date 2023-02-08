Genesis 8:22 reminds us that seedtime and harvest will never cease as long as the earth continues. Biblical society was agrarian, meaning people worked the land. Many of Jesus’ parables were agricultural in nature and sowing and reaping were topics understood by the Bible’s original audience.

Sowing and reaping are idioms for death and resurrection. Paul said in 1 Corinthians 15:42-44 that the body sown in death is perishable, but in Christ, it is raised eternal; sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body.