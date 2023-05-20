Orr-frittata

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

A beautiful late morning in spring is perfect for an outdoor brunch. The humidity and insects are at bay and there are so many reasons to celebrate — from Mother’s Day to graduation or even just a cool sunny day.

A dish that is light and holds well at room temperature is ideal. I often like to serve a frittata, the crustless cousin of the quiche. The origin of frittata can be traced back to ancient Rome where a dish similar to frittata was made with eggs, cheese, and vegetables whereas quiche originated in medieval Germany.