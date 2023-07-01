The Wade Point Lighthouse, once located on the west side of the Pasquotank River, functioned as a sentinel for almost 100 years — from 1859 to 1955. Decommissioned by the Coast Guard in 1955, the structure was sold for $1 and then destroyed when it slipped off a barge into the Pasquotank River during a storm.
Joseph Forbes Mercer was lighthouse keeper at the Wade Point Lighthouse from 1905-13. His grandson, Willard Forbes, built a model of the lighthouse from its original lumber after it was destroyed in a storm.
The Wade Point Lighthouse, once located on the west side of the Pasquotank River, functioned as a sentinel for almost 100 years — from 1859 to 1955. Decommissioned by the Coast Guard in 1955, the structure was sold for $1 and then destroyed when it slipped off a barge into the Pasquotank River during a storm.
Joseph Forbes Mercer was lighthouse keeper at the Wade Point Lighthouse from 1905-13. His grandson, Willard Forbes, built a model of the lighthouse from its original lumber after it was destroyed in a storm.
The Wade Point Lighthouse, once located on the west side of the Pasquotank River, on the northeastern part of Albemarle Sound, functioned as a sentinel for almost 100 years — from 1859 to 1955. The screw-pile lighthouse was a 26-foot-square building that rested on five steel pilings, and the floor was situated about 12 feet above the water’s surface.
The original lighthouse was twice destroyed by Confederate guerillas in the summer of 1863 during the Civil War; they completely destroyed the structure and stole any portable objects they considered beneficial. The lighthouse was not rebuilt again until after the Civil War, in approximately 1867.