“Always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father.” — Ephesians 5:20

I have fond memories of Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ home. All of the aunts and uncles would be there. Hide-and-seek in the barns was always the highlight of our time together with our cousins. My grandfather would give the prayer and express thanks for the family being together and God’s blessings through out the year.