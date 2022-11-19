...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“Always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father.” — Ephesians 5:20
I have fond memories of Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ home. All of the aunts and uncles would be there. Hide-and-seek in the barns was always the highlight of our time together with our cousins. My grandfather would give the prayer and express thanks for the family being together and God’s blessings through out the year.
Over and over, the Word of God instructs and admonishes us to continually give thanks. And the reason is, that by nature, we are not very thankful. For example, we have to teach our children to say, “Thank you.”
We have so much to be thankful for in our country; much more than we need. Just take a good look in a couple of the bedroom closets, the garage or the attic. And yet there is so much unhappiness.
Is it possible that because we have so much “stuff,” with unlimited choices, we have fallen out of touch with God, out of touch with real life, and we only live for the present with no thought of eternity?
Have we lost our need for God?
I looked up the word “cereal” on Wikipedia and found that we have 4,945 different cereals in America. Yes, 4,945!
There are things that are right in front of us and yet we have come to take them for granted, and because of that we have forgotten to give thanks for them.
Did you have the ability to read the paper today? Did you have safe travels this week? Is there food in your pantry and a roof over your head? Are you able to laugh? Have a paycheck? Enjoy times with your family and friends? Able to meditate on God’s Word? Witness to someone? Know a God who hears your prayers?
If you truly think about your blessings at the end of the day you will find that you will never run out of things to thank God for. I have a friend who thanks God for her bed.
In a cartoon some time ago, a family was gathered at the table for a meal. The father said to the mother, “I don’t mean to complain about leftovers but haven’t we already said grace over this meal three times?”
David wrote in Psalm 103:2, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget none of His benefits.” The Bible encourages and commands the people of God to give thanks to our Lord. There is something about a grateful heart that brings pleasure and satisfaction to the heart of a holy and righteous God.
The apostle Paul wrote to the Christians at Thessalonica in 1 Thessalonians 5:12: “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” The most important attitude that we will ever nurture or exhibit is the attitude of thanksgiving.
Author, educator and scholar David Krueger said, “If you woke up this morning with more health than illness you are more blessed than the 6 million who will not survive this week. If you have never experienced the danger of battle, the loneliness of imprisonment, the agony of torture, or the pangs of starvation, you are ahead of 500 million people around the world. If you can attend a church meeting without fear of harassment, arrest, torture or death, you are more blessed than 3 billion people in the world. If you have money in the bank, or in your wallet or change in a dish someplace, you are among the top 8% of the world’s wealthiest.”
Listen to the hymn “Count Your Blessings”: “When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed, when you are discouraged, thinking all is lost. Count your many blessings-name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
Thanksgiving is not so much a day as it is the attitude of a Christian. It is living our lives in the same spirit in which Jesus lived His.
Let’s remember to do more than eat, watch football or rush out for early shopping this Thursday. Thanksgiving gives us the perfect opportunity to transform our lives from those of griping and dissatisfaction to lives of joy and gratitude. We can turn the corner and become grateful people.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.