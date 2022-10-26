“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” — Romans 1:16
In his book, “Ordering Your Private World,” Gordon MacDonald defines “amusement” as “function without thought.”
Amusement has become the great attraction in the church, often with a greater emphasis than the preaching of the gospel. Programs for concerts, plays, socials and political speakers are often far better attended than Bible studies and prayer meetings.
Satan has done a very clever thing by hinting that part of the mission of the Church is to provide entertainment as a means of reaching the community or attracting people to the Church. Nowhere in Scripture is the mention of providing amusement for people as one of the functions of the Church.
The apostle Paul states in Ephesians 4:11-12, “And He gave some as apostles, and some as prophets, and some as evangelists, and some as pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ.” The Holy Spirit is silent concerning entertainers.
Did Paul and the other apostles arrange a concert to draw people from the community when they arrived in a city? Were the apostles persecuted because they entertained and amused the people?
They had a singular purpose: to preach “...the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation ....”
The Lord’s command in Matthew 10:7 when He sent out the apostles was, “And as you go, preach, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’”
The early evangelists had boundless confidence in the power of the gospel and it was the only “weapon” that they used. When Peter and John had been locked up for the night for preaching the resurrection, the early church held a prayer meeting.
After stating, “we cannot stop speaking about what we have seen and heard,” Peter and John were released. And when they recounted their experience before Annas, the high priest, and other temple leaders, we learn in Acts 4:29 that these new Christians, many of whom had only accepted Christ in the last 24 hours, encouraged them by saying, “And now, Lord, take note of their threats, and grant that Your bond-servants may speak Your word with all confidence.”
Scattered by persecution, the early disciples, according to Acts 8:4, “went about preaching the word.”
How does the church today compare to this when studies show that only 32% of those professing Christ read their Bible daily and 12% read it just once a week? How can a true believer imagine that an hour on Sunday morning will fully spiritually charge him for the challenges and the temptations of the coming week?
Have we become so enamored with the world and its pleasures that we can only take one hour a week to feed our eternal souls that God has given us?
What carpenter would show up for work just one day a week with his hammer and saw? What mechanic would attempt to change out a transmission with just one tool? What teacher would have a lesson plan for just one hour a week for her students?
Joshua Reynolds said, “The real character of a man is found out by his amusements.” I would paraphrase that and say the real character of a Christian is found in the strength of his/her conviction that the Word of God will be the center of their life and the measure by which their decisions are made.
And the Church, the Church revealed in Scripture, will be their cornerstone.
God’s faithfulness was never more astonishing than when He delivered us from the very grips of sin and gave us a way to join Him in heaven.
Living out our faith boldly and faithfully is not always easy. That’s why God gave us the power of the gospel. And the Church of the Lord Jesus does not need gimmicks or amusements in order to draw others to Him.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.