It’s ambiguous in the epic poem “Iliad” whether the Greek hero Achilles was killed by a poisoned arrow to his heel. In many paintings, the character Paris shoots the initial arrow toward Achilles’ heel, then another toward his torso. When he was just a wee tad, Achilles was immersed in the river Styx by his mother, Thetis, to make him immortal. As the myth goes, Achilles became a mighty warrior, and his only vulnerable point was his heel which his mother clutched while immersing him in the river.

According to history, an Achilles heel is a weakness that can lead to one’s downfall despite overall strength, and in almost every person’s life, there is an Achilles heel.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.