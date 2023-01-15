...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: What is your Achilles heel? How will you overcome it?
It’s ambiguous in the epic poem “Iliad” whether the Greek hero Achilles was killed by a poisoned arrow to his heel. In many paintings, the character Paris shoots the initial arrow toward Achilles’ heel, then another toward his torso. When he was just a wee tad, Achilles was immersed in the river Styx by his mother, Thetis, to make him immortal. As the myth goes, Achilles became a mighty warrior, and his only vulnerable point was his heel which his mother clutched while immersing him in the river.
According to history, an Achilles heel is a weakness that can lead to one’s downfall despite overall strength, and in almost every person’s life, there is an Achilles heel.
I did a lot of soul-searching on this one, coming up with more than one weakness in myself. In my younger years, it was a quick temper. Today, my forgiveness of myself is my greatest weakness.
Paul spoke about his Achilles heel but called it “a thorn in the flesh.” In 2 Corinthians 12:7, he said, “And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.”
The apostle does not tell us the nature of the thorn in his flesh, but whatever it was, it must have been debilitating and problematic. Paul prayed for its removal: “For this thing, I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me,” he prays in 2 Corinthians 12:8-9. “And he said unto me, ‘My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.’” This thorn must have been difficult for Paul; however, it kept him humble and reminded him of his need for constant contact with God.
Correspondingly, we reach out to God in prayer for relief when we face trials, hardships or illness. It is these times that provide us more connectivity with our Savior. In these periods, we are humbled and recognize our human weaknesses, realizing God is in complete control.
The Scriptures give us stellar advice about the emotion of anger. James 1:20 says it quite succinctly: “For man’s anger does not bring about the righteous life that God desires.” In other words, selfish anger never helps anybody, such as getting our egos bruised or losing an argument.
But not all anger is wrong. When we witness injustice or sin, we should become angry because others are being hurt.
There are many instances where the Scriptures teach us forgiveness — forgiveness of ourselves and others. Therefore, I have fallen short of Apostle Paul’s teaching in Ephesians 4:32 to “be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
The key to forgiving others is to remember how much God has forgiven us. Colossians 3:13 tells us to “bear with each other and forgive whatever grievance you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” In Jesus’ teaching about how to pray, He said this in Matthew 6:12: “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.”
Sometimes it is easy to ask God for forgiveness but not so much to forgive our fellow man. As we continue reading this chapter of Matthew, we find Jesus gives us a stark warning about forgiveness. “But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses,” He says in Matthew 6:15.
In a conversation with my daughter Andrea recently, I commented that the Christmas freeze we experienced rendered our vegetable garden “dead as Hektor.”
She laughed at me and said, “Where did you get that phrase? I’ve never heard it before.”
I was referring again to the poem the “Iliad,” when Achilles slays Hektor, the son of the king of Troy.
In today’s language, Achilles heel has come to indicate personality flaws in a person. It is their weakest link and can sometimes be their downfall. You see this in movies all the time. In real life, everyone has flaws and weak spots. These weaknesses can strike at any time and without warning.
Look inward. What is your Achilles heel, and what do you plan to do about it?
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.