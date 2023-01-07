“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His lovingkindness is everlasting. Give thanks to the God of gods, for His lovingkindness is everlasting. Give thanks to the Lord of lords, for His lovingkindness is everlasting.”
— Psalm 136:1-3
George Barna is known for his research specializing in religious beliefs and behavior. He did a survey on the topic: “If you could ask God one question, what would it be?”
The number one response was, “Why is there pain and suffering in the world?” That is one of the oldest questions in the world.
Recently I received a text from a Christian friend stating that her husband had a pacemaker installed unexpectedly the day after Christmas. His resting heart rate was 20-30 beats per minute. The medical staff couldn’t believe he wasn’t passing out.
Already he is doing well. She concluded her text with: “We’ve seen God’s hand in this entire experience. What a loving Father we have!” Even with some bumps in the road, these faithful Christ followers are not about to break up with Jesus.
Psalm 136 is called a “Hallelujah Psalm” because there are no petitions, no complaints, and no problems. It is a list of times and events where God worked in history and each item is answered by the refrain “For His lovingkindness is everlasting.”
I used this psalm in our worship service once as an antiphonal hymn. I would read the first line of each verse and the congregation would respond excitedly, 26 times in all, with “For His lovingkindness is everlasting.”
These simple words, “For His lovingkindness is everlasting,” remind us that all things show God’s love at work on behalf of His children.
The Hebrew word “hesed” refers to loyal love, faithful love, or covenant love. It is love that lasts because it is based on an unbreakable commitment. It is the love of a husband for his wife or the love of mothers for their children. God’s love is eternal because His covenant is eternal. He cannot not love His people!
Don’t jump over the word “everlasting.” God’s love is everlasting; it endures. It outlasts all the problems of life. It rises above the troubles we face every day. It continues even when our life comes to an end.
What gives us the confidence to face death knowing that something better awaits us? We can because “His lovingkindness is everlasting.” That’s our hope and confidence. We die, but “His lovingkindness is everlasting.” We fail, but “His lovingkindness is everlasting.” We stumble and fall, but “His lovingkindness is everlasting.”
In Walter D. Zorn’s commentary on Psalm 136, the psalmist states the wonders of God’s creation, the wonders of the exodus of His people and their journey through the Red Sea and wilderness wanderings. Verse 17 chronicles the beginning of the wonders of the conquest of the Promised Land and verses 23-24 indicate that He has remembered us in our “low estate,” and has “rescued us from our adversaries.” He remembered us by sending Jesus to save us. He freed us from our sins. He feeds us every single day.
What God did for ancient Israel, He does for His people everywhere and in every situation because “His lovingkindness is everlasting.”
We need Psalm 136 because we so easily forget that God works across the centuries to establish His purposes on earth. Just because we don’t see it on Monday or Thursday doesn’t mean it’s not there.
The history of Israel teaches us that our faith rests upon the concrete acts of God in human history. We have nothing to fear from the critics of the Christian faith because our faith is founded on the great truths of the Bible and the literal creation by the hand of God.
As Hebrews 11:3 reminds us, “By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.” Our faith rests on the miracles of the Old Testament, the prophecies of the Messiah and above all the miraculous birth, the sinless life, sacrificial death, and the resurrection of Jesus.
These things were not done in the dark.
Fix your eyes on the Lord Jesus, and no matter what else happens this year, rejoice “For His lovingkindness is everlasting.”