...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“I am still as strong today as I was in the day Moses sent me; as my strength was then, so my strength is now, for war and for going out and coming in. Now then, give me this hill country about which the Lord spoke on that day, for you heard on that day that Anakim (giants) were there, with great fortified cities; perhaps the Lord will be with me, and I will drive them out as the Lord has spoken.” — Joshua 14:11-12
Yesterday our nation paused to recognize and remember Veterans Day. Today I want to introduce to you a veteran you may not be familiar with.
At the age of 40 he was commissioned to go behind enemy lines to spy out the strength of several different nations. His report to his commander-in-chief was positive that the nations could be captured, but his report was rejected and his country suffered for 40 years due to the rejection of his report. His name was Caleb, and he was a Kenizzite.
After fighting the army of Israel’s enemies for 45 years, Caleb, at the age of 85, decided he still had the strength and vitality to strike terror into the hearts of his enemies. He had faith that God was with him and that he could conquer a land of giants.
Caleb’s life journey sets an example for trusting God’s promises even in the face of unlikely circumstances, mounting peer pressure, and actual physical and personal peril. Caleb’s story shows that God sees an individual’s heart and knows an individual’s faith when it is lived out in practice.
Yes, Caleb had to wait 45 years due to his people’s sin, but God miraculously preserved his strength during that time so he could fully participate in the Promised Land and enjoy its fruits.
Caleb is an example of lifelong faithfulness to God and God’s everlasting faithfulness to His people and to keeping His promises. He was ready to fight in his prime (at age 40) and ready to fight in his older age (85). He stayed in the battle! “Lord, give me this mountain.”
What mountain are you facing that you need to conquer? To make it through college? Get a better job and get married? Get a car? Own a home? Attain financial security?
Physical goals are good but what about your spiritual goals? What are they? God’s goals are different than the goals we have. He wants us to grow up in Christ. He is concerned about our character. And your mountain may be a debilitating habit, a “hidden” sin, or simply a lack of faith in God’s ability. But it is always too soon to quit.
And like Moses, Caleb is an example to us of what it means to be on “fire” for the Lord when we are old as well as when we are young. We dare not begin to think about quitting just because we are getting older. God is able and it is always too soon to quit!
So what can we learn from the life of Caleb?
On lesson is that God will give us opportunities to stand by Him at any age. Caleb had a choice. He could have followed the crowd (the 10 spies) or he could trust God. It would have been easier for him to stand with the other spies, but he wisely stood with God.
God will reward our faithfulness and will keep us in the battle as long as we fight. Caleb was 85 and ready to do battle to claim the land that he had been promised. And he knew that the battle belonged to the Lord.
Caleb had great determination in both his younger and later years. It is one thing to start good, but a good start is only a start. It is the finish that counts. Never stop believing. Be willing to accept challenges. Keep that fire in your heart until the very end. Claim that mountain!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.