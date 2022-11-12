“I am still as strong today as I was in the day Moses sent me; as my strength was then, so my strength is now, for war and for going out and coming in. Now then, give me this hill country about which the Lord spoke on that day, for you heard on that day that Anakim (giants) were there, with great fortified cities; perhaps the Lord will be with me, and I will drive them out as the Lord has spoken.” — Joshua 14:11-12

Yesterday our nation paused to recognize and remember Veterans Day. Today I want to introduce to you a veteran you may not be familiar with.