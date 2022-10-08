With fall now upon us, people traveling around northeastern North Carolina may be asking “What is going on in that field or on that farm?”
With fewer than 2% of the United States population involved with direct on-farm employment, it is understandable why most people would ask that question.
As an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank County center of North Carolina State University Extension, my job allows me to work alongside farmers in the county so I am fairly well versed in what is going on in the agricultural community at various times of the year.
Let’s start off with the question, “What is going on in that field?” At this time, corn harvest is well underway. Pasquotank grows about 20,000 acres annually and depending on the weather, the harvest can take a month or more. Those large machines you see going through a cornfield are called combines and they cost upwards of $750,000 each.
Computerized equipment on the combine that includes Global Positioning System technology and sensors allow farmers to monitor and create maps showing how productive various parts of the field are, allowing a farmer to better manage subsequent crops. These large machines can harvest upwards of 75 acres of corn per day. With a good corn crop, that could be 15,000 bushels, which is roughly equivalent to 15 tractor trailers full of corn.
As the combine travels through the field, it is gobbling up corn and making a lot of noise as the stalks, leaves and cobbs are separated from the grain. The grain makes it way to a compartment on the combine — a hopper — which holds the grain until it is offloaded.
Many times you’ll see a cloud of dust behind the combine. This dust is from the crop debris that is evenly distributed out of the back end of the combine. The crop residue becomes a source for at least a portion of the nutrients to feed the farmer’s next crop.
Once the corn is offloaded from the combine onto a grain cart pulled by a tractor, it then is put in a 10-wheeler or tractor-trailer truck and transported from the field. The farmer will then dry the corn and either store it in grain bins or take it immediately to a local granary to be sold.
Farmers can start harvesting corn when the grain has as much as 25% moisture by weight. But if they plan to store corn on their farm long term — to possibly provide them better marketing opportunities later on — they must dry it to at least 15.5% moisture, if not less.
All the noise you may hear on the farm this time of year could be the driers that take in wet corn and blow hot air across it with powerful fans. From the driers the dry corn is conveyed into grain bins, which are the gray- to silver-looking cylindrical metal structures you’ll see on a farm or at a local granary. These grain-storing structures could hold between a few thousand bushels of corn to upwards of hundreds of thousands of bushels.
At some time, the farmer will sell his corn to a local granary, which are local agribusinesses that provide farmers an outlet for selling their grains. Depending on the farmer’s marketing strategy, corn could actually be sold to a granary before it’s planted. If not, it may be sold later in the growing season, at the time of harvest or sometime after harvest.
The local granaries sell the corn to an end user — someone with an intended use for the corn. The corn grown in northeastern North Carolina most likely will be used to feed poultry or livestock. That grilled chicken or fried pork chop that you had for dinner, depending on where it was grown/produced, may have been fed northeast North Carolina corn. Even beverages, such as soft drinks, may contain sweeteners made from corn. In alcoholic beverages, the corn is ground and fermented to produce liquor.
In some parts of the United States, a lot of the corn grown is made into ethanol and then end users blend it with gasoline to reduce the pollutants that are emitted from vehicles. Being close to export shipping facilities in southeast Virginia, corn grown in northeastern North Carolina could also end up in some foreign country.
The two times when there is a lot of activity in the fields and on farms in the region, at least for grain crops, is at planting and harvest time, although there is never a dull moment on the farm.
As I mentioned earlier, area farmers are busy harvesting corn, but they also will soon start — if they’re not already — harvesting soybean. They’ll then harvest peanuts and cotton. Not to overlook major horticultural crops, the sweet potato harvest will be starting soon, followed by the cabbage harvest in late October.
If you want to learn more about agriculture in your county, contact your local Extension Center of the NC Cooperative Extension Service. You can contact me at the Pasquotank Extension Center by calling 252-338-3954.
If you would like to learn more about corn production, use the following links: Corn Growers Association of NC https://www.nccorngrowers.com/ and National Corn Growers Association https://www.ncga.com/.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.