Editor’s note: This is the fourth of seven columns on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
When it comes to genetically engineered crops, as it is with any consumer-related issue, the public wants to know “who has our six.” In other words, who is watching to make certain that the genetically engineered crops or the products produced from them are safe for humans, pets and livestock, and the environment?
Genetically engineered crops are regulated by three agencies in the United States. Each agency regulates GE crops from a different perspective and a crop may fall under more than one agency’s purview. This regulatory process is called the Coordinated Framework for Regulation of Biotechnology.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is involved because of the potential effects of genetically engineered crops on plant pests. This includes concerns that the GE crop might cross with a wild relative. USDA also regulates how plant pests are used in the transformation process and whether they are a contributor to any part of the gene construct.
An example would be the use of the 35S promoter which was derived from the cauliflower mosaic virus. Another would be the use of agrobacterium in the transformation process. USDA also evaluates whether the engineered crop would have the potential to become a weed problem.
The Environmental Protection Agency regulates any GE crop that is related to pesticide use. This would include GE crops that produce biopesticides like Bt insect-resistant crops. The EPA also has to approve any GE crop modified for pesticide tolerance, such as those engineered to be herbicide tolerant.
The Food and Drug Administration reviews the information provided by the company, university or public entity to determine if its GE crop is “substantially equivalent” to its conventional counterpart. This step is now mandatory and is called a consultative process.
Certain types of GMOs require disclosures that let consumers know if the food or ingredients they are eating, are bioengineered. The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard defines bioengineered foods as those that contain detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques and cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.
The standard establishes requirements for labeling foods that humans eat that are or may be bioengineered. Food manufacturers and retailers were required to provide the disclosure starting Jan. 1, 2022. There are two types of labels, “bioengineered foods” and “derived from.”
Foods labeled bioengineered foods contain genetic material that has been modified through certain laboratory techniques and for which the modification could not be obtained through conventional breeding or found in nature.
If a food contains the “derived from” label, the company that’s manufactured it has chosen to disclose that it’s using highly refined ingredients that do not contain detectable genetic material.
GE crops produced by large companies that are grown worldwide also have to satisfy the regulatory system of not only the countries where they’d like to sell seed, but also the countries that might import GE agricultural crops for human or animal consumption.
These countries’ agencies require studies to ensure that the GE crop is not toxic to humans and animals and extensive studies are required concerning environmental impacts. This process is very expensive and is not required for any other crop development method, including mutation breeding using chemical or radioactive mutagens.
The majority of the information contained in this column was taken from the NC State University Ag BioTech webpage, “Are GMO Crops Regulated and If So, by Whom?” (https://go.ncsu.edu/ncsuagbiotechwhosewatching) If you would like additional information about the Coordinated Framework For The Regulation of Biotechnology use the following link: (https://go.ncsu.edu/regbiotech) or the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard (https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/be) use the links provided.
Also, if you would like more information about labeling associated with ingredients and foods that meet the definition of bioengineered (BE) food, use the following link: (https://go.ncsu.edu/beconsumer).
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.