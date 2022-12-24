The most-quoted verse during the Christmas season was written by Luke. Though we may be quite separated by the centuries between us, we would do well to remember there was a bit of a gap between Luke and Jesus, too.

Most likely, Luke never saw Jesus in the flesh. His life was changed by the body of Christ that introduced him to the life and teachings of Jesus, but Luke never laid eyes on Jesus Himself. Luke got all of his information either through divine understanding through the Holy Spirit or eyewitness accounts and teachings from those who knew and understood Jesus.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.