In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus reminds us to store up treasure in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves cannot break in and steal. Matthew 6:19-21 reminds us that where you keep your treasure, there also will be the desires of your heart.
Another way we could look at this: sow heavenly seed. These treasures we store are like seeds that earn dividends in our heavenly account. Think about this: the born-again believer can now invest in the eternal life to come. We often say, “I brought nothing into this world, and I will take nothing out.” While some of this statement is valid, Scripture teaches that we can invest in our eternal life now — sowing heavenly seeds.
How do we sow heavenly seeds? While not exhaustive, you will find three thoughts below that can help you invest in eternity.
First, follow the instruction in Matthew 6:33 and seek God’s Kingdom. Pursue Jesus above everything and surrender everything to His Lordship. When we consider all that Jesus has done for us, we should treasure Him and His kingdom purposes above everything. Keeping a heavenly mindset frees us from earthly values. It keeps our heart and mind on Jesus and eternity —sowing heavenly seeds.
Second, Look to the needs of others. Yes, now, here in our present world. How does this help in eternity? Jesus said the Lord sees what is done for Him. According to Luke 14:14, He will repay “at the resurrection of the righteous.” Moreover, Jesus said, invest in the lives of everyone who can never possibly repay you for your kindness.
At the resurrection of the righteous, Luke 14:13-14 tells us, God will reward you for imparting into the lives of those who could not repay you. We might not see rewards on earth for helping. Still, we are advancing the kingdom and giving God the glory, something far more significant than earthly treasure —sowing heavenly seeds.
Finally, take God-honoring risks. When we are not tangled in fear and anxiety over worldly financial issues, we can live in abandonment to God’s will with open hands. To the world, this might look like suffering and persecution. Perhaps it looks like we make choices that seem alien or challenge people around us.
An example of someone who took a God-honoring risk is found in Mark’s gospel. Mark explains that Jesus sat down near the collection box in the Temple and observed as the crowds dropped in their money.
Countless rich people put in immense amounts but then entered a poor widow. She came humbly and dropped in two small coins. Jesus said in Mark 12:41-44, that indeed, this poor widow has given more because the rich gave a tiny part of their surplus, but this widow, poor as she is, has given everything she had to live on.
This widow understood that God is her source. This widow was sowing heavenly seed. She was investing in her heavenly account. Eternity is forever; it would be a shame to amass great earthly wealth and enter into eternity, as Revelation 4:10 notes, with no treasure, harvest, or crown to cast at Jesus’ feet.
When we fully surrender all our earthly pursuits to Jesus’ Lordship, we can take more significant risks for the kingdom of God. For where our heart and treasure are, that’s the direction we will pursue — sow heavenly seeds.