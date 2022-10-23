“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.” — 2 Corinthians 4:1

If the Lord tarries or if He allows me to tarry here, I will be 82 years old this November.


Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.