As Christians, we are called to support missions and missionaries. There are many ways we can provide support. We can give financially, we can give physical resources, we can pray, and we can send cards of encouragement and support. Regardless of how we provide, the important thing is that we give. So why is supporting missions so vital?

First, supporting missions is biblical. Jesus commands us in Matthew 28:19-20 to go into the whole world and preach the gospel to all people and make them disciples of the One True God. A primary motivation for missions is obedience to God’s command. Likewise, supporting missions is an obedient act.