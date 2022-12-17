...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
My husband and I turned 60 this year. We sold our family restaurant and now sleep has returned. When I was younger and would hear, “the older you get, the faster time passes,” I had no idea the truth that would ring out with those words. Now it is our reality.
We watch our grandbabies change moment by moment, holding them as they emerge into the world and then, it is as if not a week passes that they are climbing trees and swimming in the brackish waters of the Pasquotank River.
The days fly and the weeks quickly turn into months passed. I am so grateful God is timeless. It removes Him from the pressures of our hurried world. He stays planted, unchanging and unmoved by the night and day He created. Life is a mystery.
We are amidst the holidays, and I no longer have the late nights and earlier mornings decorating and baking for our beloved customers. My dreams have returned to a Norman Rockwell stage: a family gathered around the table, the turkey bigger than life, all dressed in holiday fare; Papa is at the head, passing the crystal dishes filled with candied yams and crimson cranberry sauce. I hear Glenn Miller’s Christmas music playing on an old AM Crosley Companion Radio, the snow gently falling as the fire sparkles and cracks.
But reality reveals itself quite differently: the table isn’t big enough, we are fortunate to get everyone dressed, and we eat in shifts as mommas feed their babies first. There are giggles coming from under the table becoming so loud it moves the conversation into a crescendo.
It is all so captivating and we wouldn’t change it one bit. But if truth be told, Mr. Rockwell saw the pain in the world. His family portrait around the table was titled “Freedom from Want.” He painted depictions of the war, the hard life of a coal miner, and sobering images of segregation.
Mr. Rockwell himself struggled with depression. Life is a mystery.
Poland was attacked by missiles, North Korea threatens the U.S. with a possible response with nuclear weapons, the Israeli Air Force attacked military positions in central Syria and the Russian Federation is preparing for a new wave of military drafts. Odessa has been cut off from all electricity, and there is news of a recruitment into the Polish army that will affect 200,000 men. Life is unclear and the world is spiraling.
My thoughts change and I seek the solace that walking downtown at night brings. The sailboats and candy canes that hang from our lamp poles represent an era gone by. Sometimes events happen in our little river town that send us into confusion and turmoil, but we are, at least, a world away from what is taking place in the Middle East.
Or are we?
No matter our political stance, the rights we fight for, or the passions that move us to act and react, life happens every day. Fear, loneliness, confusion —they rear their ugly heads, coming from those happenings around us, whether it be from the news, our own personal journey or the unknown, because this life is a mystery.
So we ask, where is hope?
Seven hundred years before Jesus came, Isaiah prophesied this: “Surely, He has born our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.”
In Bethlehem, circa 6 B.C., a baby was born. An angel came to a group of men at night. They were dressed in robes made of muslin and smelling of sheep. They were protectors, willing to die to keep their flocks safe.
Coincidence that God sent the angel to a group of shepherds? I think not. That beautiful, glorious angel in the sky that was joined by a heavenly host proclaimed this: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
Isaiah told us Jesus was coming, and He came. He is our hope, our joy, our redeemer, and our savior. The world is changing, every day, but His kingdom has no end. His mercies are new every morning and He promises light and life.
A mystery still? Yes! But one filled with more hope than we could ever imagine. Merry Christmas!
Michele Adlon is the former co-owner of the Belcross Bakery Shoppe in Camden.