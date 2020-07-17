Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by The Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
Matthew 9 and 10 are a grouping of some of Jesus’ sayings to his disciples about being disciples. It explores how we look upon the people whom we are sent to share the Good News.
Have compassion for the lost sheep, for those that don’t know Christ in their lives, or don’t have a strong understanding of who Christ is, and don’t have a close relationship with Christ.
In Matthew 9:36, the Gospel says, “Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he had compassion for them because they were troubled and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”
We need to have compassion for those seeking justice, maybe in the wrong ways but seeking it nonetheless in the way they know how. Do we feel compassion for those who know and live a different reality from what we know and live? Think about the protesters and rioters. Aren’t they seeking something?
In Mathew 10:16-17, Christ says, “Look, I’m sending you as sheep among wolves. Therefore, be wise as snakes and innocent as doves. Watch out for people….”
Watch out for people… How is that for a warning to your disciples? As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are not called to be ignorant of the world. Quite the opposite, we are called to have knowledge, to know what’s going on around us.
There is a saying, “Always preach the Gospel, use words when necessary.” Jesus is saying to go out with your eyes wide open and to live the Gospel.
Jesus tells his disciples, and us today, we are not greater than He is. If Christ who lived a perfect life, who connected with the lost, who was rejected, who was accused of being the devil, of being Satan, of being a threat to the people, then you can expect that as well. Rejection is a big part of ministry. Know that. Understand that. Be prepared for rejection or your ministry will be short-lived.
Jesus says; “Don’t think that I’ve come to bring peace to the earth. I haven’t come to bring peace but a sword…”
This is not a literal sword. Christ is saying when you go and tell people they need to change, the change starts here in our hearts, and here in our minds, that we must change the way we feel and think. For some that gets personal, and they are not going to accept the message.
Jesus is saying to His disciples don’t be so easily offended. Don’t take it personally when people disagree with you.
I saw a meme the other day. A dad is talking to his small son and he’s trying to teach him to say please when asking for something. The dad says, “Son, what’s the magic word to get what you want?” The son replies, “I’m OFFENDED.”
I’m offended. You offended me. You must apologize because you said something that hurt my feelings. We are called to listen and to not be offended.
In Matthew 10: 27-28, Christ says, “What I say to you in the darkness, tell in the light; and what you hear whispered, announce from the rooftops. Don’t be afraid of those who kill the body but can’t kill the soul. Instead, be afraid of the one who can destroy both body and soul in hell.”
Preach the Word. Don’t change the message because of who you might offend. Be more afraid of sin in your own life than you are of gaining enemies. Stand your ground. Be prepared to be rejected. To be called names. And worse.
Now again, when Jesus talked about bringing a sword, he was speaking metaphorically. Jesus is not condoning violence in His name. It’s not about forcing the Gospel.
One of my rants is that churches have seen declines in attendance and membership, and a dying church will do almost anything to get and keep people in the door. When the goal becomes keeping the doors open, instead of preaching the Gospel, it becomes more and more difficult to take a stand. Don’t be afraid of those that hurt or kill you, be afraid of those that kill your soul.
We are called to take a stand. We are also called to have compassion for all people. Jesus also warns His disciples to “watch out for people....”
What’s the biggest problem pastors and churches face today? People. People are a problem. A pastor can say one thing and the people hear something else. A church can try to do a ministry and people want to fight about each minor detail. People fight, people get offended, people quit, people don’t show up, people get mad when there is too much work, and when they aren’t allowed to work. People want to bring food or drink into the sanctuary and people don’t want food or drink in the sanctuary. People are all different.
When you take a stand, you will instantly have enemies. In most cases people just get upset, or disagree when you take a stand. Taking a stand causes division.
“All are welcome” is a slogan for most churches. But the truth is we aren’t always prepared to truly welcome all. Maybe we would like to, but when you welcome all, people show up who can be inconvenient for us. People who cause us to have to work harder, who believe differently, or don’t know what to believe.
The following is something I was given years ago. It is meant to be funny as well as thought-provoking:
“We extend a special welcome to those who are single, married, divorced, gay, filthy rich, dirt poor, si no hablas ni un palabra de Ingles. We extend a special welcome to those who are crying newborns, skinny as a rail or could afford to lose a few pounds.
“We welcome you if you can sing like Andrea Bocelli or those who can’t carry a note in a bucket. You’re welcome here if you’re ‘just browsing,’ just woke up or just got out of jail. We don’t care if you’re more Christian than Mother Teresa, or haven’t been in church since little Joey’s baptism. We especially welcome you if little Joey is a ‘high spirited’ kid or if you or your family member is differently abled.
“We extend a special welcome to those who are over 60 but not grown up yet, and to teenagers who are growing up too fast. We welcome soccer moms, NASCAR dads, starving artists, tree-huggers, latte-sippers, vegetarians, junk-food eaters. We welcome those who are in recovery or still addicted. We welcome you if you’re having problems or you’re down in the dumps or if you don’t like ‘organized religion’; we’ve been there too.
“If you blew all your offering money at the casino, you’re welcome here. We offer a special welcome to those who think the earth is flat, love quantum physics, work too hard, don’t work, can’t spell, or are here because grandma is in town and wanted to go to church.
“We welcome those who are inked, pierced or both. We offer a special welcome to those who could use a prayer right now, had religion shoved down your throat as a kid or got lost in traffic and wound up here by mistake. We welcome tourists, seekers and doubters, bleeding hearts, … and most importantly, we welcome you!”
Jesus calls us to go into the world, to have compassion for all people, to make disciples of all people. He does not send us in blind, nor does he expect us to remain where we are not accepted. Sometimes all we can do is plant seeds of faith. Other times, we nourish the seeds of faith planted by others. Every once in a while, when we take a stand, when we live our faith, we are called to be the “harvesters” and actually lead others to Christ.
We are called to make a stand, to change the world, even if it’s inconvenient for us.