“Seeing the people, He felt compassion for them, because they were distressed and dispirited like sheep without a shepherd.” — Matthew 9:36
A businessman was traveling in Japan. While there he met a young American woman who worked as a missionary among the lepers. When he heard that she had left a prosperous life in the US, he was amazed and told her: “I wouldn’t do this for a million dollars.”
She replied, “Nor would I, but I’ll do it for Jesus.”
Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary defines “compassion” as “The sympathetic consciousness of others’ distress together with a desire to alleviate it.”
A desire to alleviate it. But compassion should go one step further: it should do something instead of just desiring to do something. Compassion does something. Even if it is some situation that you really can’t do anything about, such as the deformed, blind, or war; you can pray.
The cliché, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” was first used in the March 28, 1911 edition of the Syracuse Standard by the newspaper’s editor, Tess Flanders.
This cliché literally has stood the test of time. Regardless of the era in which it is used people understand its intent.
Pictures taken from 9/11 tell the horrific story at times better than eyewitness accounts because sometimes a picture is indeed worth a thousand words.
Prior to the Vietnam War, the American public had no idea about the atrocities of combat. But the moment they were provided pictures and video of the horrors of war, their conscience was assaulted as they viewed the violence and bloodshed from the comfort of their living rooms. Some things do not require a translation.
These examples spell out stories of tragedy and hardship. But other things in our everyday life require no translation, yet they have immediate and profound implications upon our lives and those with whom we interact.
Kindness, courtesy, compassion, mercy and care seldom require translation. They are known as love in virtually any language. A smile, a firm handshake, a warm embrace, eyes with tears — no translation is necessary. We can all relate on some level to these feelings and moments. They speak to us in ways no human language ever could.
Compassion means to suffer with another person. In 1828 Noah Webster began his definition of compassion this way: “A suffering with another, painful sympathy.”
Painful sympathy. That’s challenging! Then as an illustration of this “painful sympathy,” Webster quoted Luke 15:20: “His father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him.”
This verse is significant because it shows us that compassion is more than just a feeling. It’s not just an emotion. It’s more than feeling sorry for people in trouble.
Biblical compassion means that you see the problem, you are moved by the need, you go out to where the problem is, and you get your hands dirty trying to help one person after another get their problems solved and raise them up to a lighter level of life.
Frederick Buechner said, “Compassion is the knowledge that there can never really be any peace and joy for me until there is peace and joy finally for you too.”
Compassion is not something you talk about. Compassion is something you do. It is blind to rules, race or creed. It crosses lines to heal.
How can you show compassionate? First, by praying aggressively.
A few years ago a prominent Christian magazine published an article entitled “Rediscovering Prayer.” Isn’t that ironic? When should the church have to “rediscover” prayer?
Second, be personal. It may be time-consuming and expensive, but it can be very rewarding.
Third, begin this week. Don’t wait. There may be people in your life who may need the help only you can give. Your problem is that you may not see them. Pray that God will bring at least one person across your path who needs the help only you can give. He will answer that prayer.
Compassion that isn’t personal isn’t compassion. May the Lord help us to be men and women of compassion and to reach out and touch a hurting world in Jesus’ name.