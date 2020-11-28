Our Christian identity is based upon love and forgiveness and joy and we try to live our lives based on those values. Sometimes this is easier said than done.
It comes as no revelation when I point out that there is conflict in the world and in our lives. God went to a lot of trouble to make each one of us unique and special, but those differences do cause us to bump into one another at times. The way we deal with the conflict in our lives clearly demonstrates how important our Christian faith really is to us.
There are those who insist that there is no conflict in their relationships. In my time as a priest involved in pre-marital counseling, I learned early on that it was usually pretty much a waste of time. When the “spouses to be” were asked about how they handled their different opinions about money, children, sex, politics, and favorite activities, they would invariably smile brightly and respond, “Oh Father Bane, we never fight about anything!”
Yikes. How I wished I could have had that same conversation with them one year later! The truth is that the longer we are in relationship with another person the greater opportunities there are for our differences to become sources of conflict.
Of course, we get joy and satisfaction from what we have in common, and that is part of being in a relationship with another person. But that only scratches the surface. The heart and art of a healthy relationship is in how we disagree.
I can think of only two reasons why we will not experience conflict. One is that the relationship is too fragile to be able to handle it and would fall apart if we honestly shared differences. The second is that the relationship is not worth the bother and we don’t care enough to get into an argument.
Both circumstances are deadly. The absence of disagreement is a far more ominous sign of danger than the presence of disagreement.
There are times in conflict when anger arises, like a cancer. It is an invasive emotion and while it does not always kill people, it kills ideas, ideals, creativity, generosity, compassion, hope, love and forgiveness. That is why Jesus said that anger is as serious as murder in God’s eyes.
There is danger when our differences come together. But we have an advantage, a special power. As Christians we are called to enter these areas of conflict with Jesus at our side. He offers a steady hand and reminds us of the value of the other in God’s eyes and helps us to say nothing in argument we would not say in prayer.
But then, we think of those really difficult people in our lives and we doubt that we could ever really follow this higher standard. Yet if we set our faith aside when it becomes inconvenient, we lose something more important than an argument.
God created us to be different and those differences can enrich and energize our relationships. Because that is hard for us to do, God has offered to do it with us. That is the Good News.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.