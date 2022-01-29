“Now that I speak from want, but I have learned to be content in whatever circumstance I am.” — Philippians 4:11
Where do you seek contentment? Tony Gaskins said, “To be content doesn’t mean you don’t desire more, it means you’re thankful for what you have and patient for what’s to come.” In other words contentment is an attitude that says I will be satisfied with what God has given me.
This may sound like you have to accept the status quo. Vines Expository Dictionary says the Greek word translated as content means “without covetousness.” The Amplified Bible translates the word content as “inward sufficiency.” So it has nothing to do with accepting the status quo.
Paul gives us incredible insight for contentment in Philippians 4:11 where he states, “... for I have learned whatever situation I am to be content.” The concept Paul is talking about is incredible. If we learned to be content as he did nothing would hold us back.
Karl Barth, a famous theologian, was asked what was his deepest theological thought. His response? “That Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” There is something in this tremendous statement that should bring us joy: Jesus loves me, this I know.
So often we tend to look for joy and happiness in the wrong places. But it has been proven time and time again that material things and acquiring wealth do not bring happiness or contentment.
Years ago I was an avid collector of baseball cards. Every year I couldn’t wait to buy a complete set from Topps, Donruss, Fleer and, later, Upper Deck. I would look at some of the cards, put them back into the box and set them in the closet. I’m ashamed to admit that it took me years to realize that I was not content with what I had. I wanted more.
That year my wife wanted to have a yard sale. As I looked in the closet and saw how many boxes of baseball cards there were, the space they were taking up, and that I hadn’t touched them after putting them away, I realized that I had become obsessed with collecting baseball cards. I also realized that if I died that night my children would donate the whole lot to a thrift store just to get rid of them!
I mentioned baseball cards in our yard sale ad. The night before our sale our doorbell rang. A man said, “I understand you have baseball cards for sale.” Yes, but the yard sale is tomorrow. “How many do you have?” I told him. “I’ll buy all of them right now. How much?”
I thought about having to haul all of the boxes out the next day, having dozens of people handle them and take one or two, and maybe having to bring a lot of them back in later. I told my visitor a price. He said, “Fine. I’ll take them.” I was happy with the money, my wife was happy with the added closet space, and I never gave a second thought to buying another baseball card.
Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, wrote, “To Americans, tragedy is wanting something very badly and not getting it. But many people have had to learn ... that perhaps the worst form of tragedy is wanting something badly, getting it, and finding it empty.”
The apostle Paul had learned the secret of contentment. He had found the Lord and the Lord’s strength was enough for any circumstance he encountered, even in prison.
On the farm we had an old cow. She had a whole field of beautiful grass, yet frequently she would stretch her head through the barbed wire fence to get grass when behind her was everything she needed: excellent grazing, shade trees, cool water and even a block of salt. What more could she want?
Sometimes we act like that old cow. We think that the “grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.” We are constantly coveting and seeking to obtain what we don’t need. We confuse our needs with our wants.
If you are a Christian, the greatest blessings in life are already yours. Heaven is your home and God is your Father. He has promised never to leave you (Hebrews 13:5) and He will supply your every need (Philippians 4:19). So thank Him for all that He has given you and be content. When you have that attitude you will learn to appreciate how green the grass is on your side of the fence. It’s a lesson we all need to learn.