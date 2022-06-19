We’ve heard that “no man is an island,” which is an excerpt from the poem, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” by John Donne, a 17th century English writer, poet and clergyman.
Donne was stressing the fact that no one can live on their own entirely. Everyone depends on someone or something for their existence.
Through recent events around the world, we can see how we are all somehow interconnected and how cooperation and working together can be mutually beneficial. This fact is no less evident with agriculture and nature. There are many examples of cooperation among individuals and organisms for the good of all.
For example, plants have the amazing ability via photosynthesis to capture sunlight and, along with the carbon dioxide that we expel into the atmosphere when we breathe, produce sugars that sustain plants and allow them to complete their life cycle.
Just think for a minute. We all depend on the sun for our existence and only as long as the sun shines are we able to exist. The only exception are certain bacteria that exist in hot springs and other volcanic water that get their energy from chemicals released as a result of volcanic activity. Also, anything that is not a plant must depend on plants or animals that feed on plants to sustain itself because plants can capture the energy of the sun and make it into a food source.
The second example is the relationship between bees and flowering plants. Over one third of the food we eat relies on pollination by bees, either directly or indirectly. Many fruits, nuts and vegetables require pollination by bees and other animals in order to yield fruit, and without pollinators these crops would all but disappear from grocery store shelves.
When a bee lands on a flower, it is feeding on nectar, a sugar-water mixture, produced by the flower or some other part of the plant that is used by the bees as a food and energy source to get to and from their home. Also, as the bee moves about the flower, the hairs all over its body attract pollen grains, which are groomed into pockets on their body. The bees then carry the pollen back to their nest to feed their young.
Individual bees tend to focus on one kind of flower at a time, which means it is more likely that pollen from one flower will be transferred to another flower of the same species by a particular bee. As a result, foraging bees are transferring the pollen from the male parts of plants and depositing it on the female parts, thereby pollinating the flower. As we see with this example, bees need flowers and flowers need bees and humans cannot do without either.
Let’s now look at one of our most important crops in northeast North Carolina, the soybean. One of the essential nutrients needed by plants, including the soybean, is nitrogen. Soybeans are a legume and are able to obtain nitrogen from the atmosphere (which is 78% gaseous nitrogen) because they form a symbiotic, or mutually beneficial, relationship with nitrogen-fixing bacteria called Bradyrhizobium japonicum.
These nitrogen-fixing bacteria colonize the roots of the soybean plant forming nodules. Within these nodules, the bacteria are able to convert (or fix) nitrogen from the atmosphere to produce ammonium, which is a plant-available form.
The relationship is considered to be symbiotic because the soybean plant provides a food source — carbon — for the bacteria and the bacteria provide nitrogen to the soybean plant. For that reason, we are not totally dependent on commercial nitrogen fertilizers for growing soybeans like we are for corn and wheat, which are not legumes.
These examples are just the tip of the iceberg. We can see how both our existence and our planet’s depend upon cooperation of individuals for the benefit of all.
If you have any questions about growing plants, a pest you are having problems with, or some other topic, please contact the Pasquotank Extension Center at 252-338-3954.
Alton Wood is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.