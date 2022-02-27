When European explorers came more than 500 years ago to what they called the “New World” — and what we today call North America and more specifically, the United States — they found Native Americans growing crops unknown to them. These crops included tomatoes, various plants in the squash family, tobacco, peppers and corn. Since then, corn has become one of the major crops grown by farmers in the United States.
Corn is also one of the major grain crops grown in North Carolina, particularly here in northeastern North Carolina. In 2021, 905,000 acres of corn were harvested in North Carolina, with northeastern North Carolina, which includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, accounting for 80,000-plus acres of that.
Corn is planted in our region starting about the second week in April, when temperatures are favorable for germination and plant growth. By mid-August into late September, the corn crop is ready for harvest.
Through the years, farmers have become more efficient and productive at growing corn. Much of this can be attributed to improved genetics as well improved management practices corn growers have adopted. The support team that growers depend on to make corn a profitable crop include major agribusinesses, local agribusiness suppliers, consultants, and local Extension agents who work with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service through North Carolina State University.
To provide you an idea of how good of a job corn growers have done in learning how to grow corn, in 1940 the average corn yield in the U.S. was 26.8 bushels per acre. By 2020, the average was 160.5 bushels per acre. Total bushels harvested in the U.S. in 1940 was 2.2 billion; in 2020 it was 14.1 billion bushels.
Corn is also a very valuable crop. Its value in 2020 totaled $59.7 billion in the U.S., $483 million in North Carolina. In northeastern North Carolina, corn’s total value in 2019 was $54.8 million.
With less than 2% of the U.S. population actually involved in the growing of the food, fiber and timber, it is sometimes hard for people to see their connection to the land and all they depend on it for.
With corn, there are 4,000 products made from the crop. Among them are the usual: cornmeal, sweeteners, cornflakes, beer, tortilla chips, food for our pets, livestock, and poultry. Corn is also responsible for ethanol in fuel, cardboard, glues, plastic and medications.
Agriculture is the most important industry in northeastern North Carolina. When the agricultural community prospers, so does the local economy. Corn is one of the crops that farmers depend on to make a living.
Dr. Ron Heiniger, Extension corn specialist for NC State University, recently shared some information that corn growers and the general public might find interesting. Corn is a crop that must depend on nitrogen from an organic source such as decaying plant material, animal waste and/or commercially prepared fertilizer.
Corn and soybeans, which are a legume, are very different in where they get their nitrogen. Plants that are legumes can utilize atmospheric nitrogen with the aid of bacteria called rhizobia through a symbiotic relationship. The bacteria invade the root system causing the plants to create gall-like structures called nodules. Inside the nodule, the plant provides an environment for the bacteria to thrive and to make gaseous nitrogen into a useable form for the soybean plant.
While corn previously depended on commercial fertilizers for much of its nitrogen, today there are new technologies being evaluated for corn. These technologies use different types of cyanobacteria, a naturally occurring organism that invades the corn plant’s roots. In a mutually beneficial relationship with corn, the cyanobacteria makes atmospheric nitrogen into a form available to the corn plant thereby reducing the total amount of nitrogen the farmer must provide.
Corn is definitely not a corny topic in our region of North Carolina. If you would like to learn more about corn production, check out the following links:
http://www.worldofcorn.com/#/; https://www.nccorngrowers.com/index.php; or https://www.ncagr.gov/stats/
Alton E. Wood is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.