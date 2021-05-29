This is not the America that I grew up in.
Yes, things change. I have no problem with many of the changes that have taken place in my lifetime. My grandfather never owned an automobile. We did not have electricity or a telephone in our home until I was in elementary school. Change can be good.
The lack of change can be devastating. Churches that refuse to make any changes in methodology slowly die and close their doors. When couples do not make necessary adjustments and changes in order for their marriage to be complete, they choose the easy way out and divorce.
This is a weekend that our country should be remembering those that gave their life and sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy. But I shudder to think what the Lord thinks of our country today.
High school valedictorians cannot use the name of Jesus in their speech. Prayer is not allowed in school. Young people are told that they cannot have a Bible study during recess outside the building.
We talk about a person’s freedom to have an abortion but what about the life of the baby? Today you can be fined for killing a bald eagle but not for taking the life of a little baby.
We have a system of laws that has worked for centuries, that many are choosing to ignore and allow communities to be devastated by riots and lawlessness. In some cases the community they destroy is detrimental to their own people when drug stores and grocery stores choose not to reopen in those locations.
This is not the country that I grew up in. Whatever happened to the song, “God Bless America”?
We are no longer the great nation that was respected by other nations for years. Each year in our country dozens of cities are flattened by tornadoes or ravaged by floods. What nation offers to help? But if that happens in another nation who is one of the first to offer assistance? Us!
In 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. They realized that the United States of America would be a strong nation if God’s three great institutions were realized. To be a strong nation God’s first institution, the family, must be strong. The home is where mom and dad teach the children how to love God, learn His word, and live like Jesus. Very few things have the potential to make a nation strong like a strong family unit.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, when the Bible was used in the classroom, the standard of “right and wrong” and decency were understood. The church and government are God’s other basic institutions. The church exposes evil while the government restrains evil. The church focuses on the heart while the government focuses on behavior. These 56 men believed that the church and the government were not to be in opposition to each other but to work in harmony together.
But this is not our America today.
What if we had a communion service instead of demonstrations? What if our mayor and city council members called for the community to come together as a body of believers to pray instead of saying, “Yes, demonstrate”?
One ethnic group proudly proclaims their ethnicity while saying another group should be ashamed of their ethnicity. As Tyler Olson of Fox News said, “Teachers, unions, and education officials push ‘woke’, leftist policies in schools across the U.S.”
This is not the America that I grew up in.
As Christians we live under grace and not under law and God hears our prayers. As 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”