I enjoyed the Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday night — something I had not been able to say for a number of years.
Maybe it was just the simple sets and simple arrangements in (nearly) empty auditoriums.
But I would like to think country music has turned a corner toward a hopeful future.
Luke Combs is current (in a good way) but he also seems like a throwback to a number of artists of yesteryear such as Clint Black, Doug Stone, John Anderson, Alan Jackson and Joe Nichols. They all built their careers on strong songs and no-nonsense delivery, and Combs brings those things by the truckload.
And speaking of trucks I loved the segment where Combs delivered a truckload of custom-made guitars to veterans who are participating in a music workshop designed to relieve some of the effects of post-traumatic stress. The veterans seemed thrilled to receive the guitars and to meet Combs, and he seemed equally honored to meet people who had served our country honorably and to make a meaningful gesture of thanks for their service.
Old Dominion won at least two awards, for Song of the Year and Group of the Year. The song that won the songwriting award for them was “One Man Band,” which soars high on a beautiful melody and a positive message of love.
I appreciated that the group’s leader remarked upon accepting the Song of the Year award that it was actually songwriting that got them to where they are today. As long as people keep great songs front and center everything else should work out OK.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed a duet and I was pleasantly surprised that it worked as well as it did. Gwen is not a country singer but she has a strong voice and she used it to best effect by allowing it to complement Blake’s voice while allowing his full-on country style to take top billing.
Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, left her own mark on the Bluebird Cafe stage with a simple, acoustic version of “Bluebird” performed with the song’s writers.
Again, paying attention to the power of the song is the key to keeping country music strong now and for decades to come.
I still remember the first time Jane heard Miranda’s “The House That Built Me,” shortly after her family had sold her childhood home. She wept uncontrollably for what seemed like forever. As painful as it was, it was also the kind of pain that reminds us what we really value in life and why we keep doing what we’re doing.
Songs can do that, and while there’s nothing wrong with songs that simply revel in thoughts about fun and frivolity, it’s those glimpses into the deepest parts of the heart that will keep people coming back over and over.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.